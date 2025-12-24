The Debut India’s Music Scene Has Been Waiting For: Coke Studio Bharat LIVE Takes Over Delhi & Guwahati in January 2026

Coca-Cola is set to create a landmark cultural moment as Coke Studio Bharat LIVE makes its first-ever public debut this January. This January in Delhi and Guwahati, Coke Studio Bharat fans will experience an all-new format that brings together music, food, and cultural expression in a way never seen before.

For the first time, audiences will experience Coke Studio Bharat not on a screen but in real life as a large-scale public showcase created exclusively for music lovers. Designed for India’s youth, the concert opens the world of Coke Studio Bharat to the audience, letting them step into the sound and setting they’ve long connected with, now shared with the artists under one roof.

Shantanu Gangane, IMX (Integrated Marketing Experience) Lead, Coca-Cola INSWA, said, “Coke Studio Bharat has evolved into a powerful cultural platform where consumers and artists unite around shared passions for music and storytelling, with Coca-Cola at its core. The organic growth of this community over the past seasons has been inspiring, and extending the experience beyond digital into live, immersive spaces was a natural next step for us. With the launch of Coke Studio Bharat LIVE, our ambition is to create culture-shaping, high-impact fan moments that celebrate India’s rich musical heritage —in the iconic Coca-Cola way.”





Coke Studio Bharat is built on the belief that India’s truest stories live in its local sounds. It curates folk forms, regional dialects, traditional instruments and new-age styles in combinations that honour where the music comes from while pushing it forward. With CSB LIVE, the platform also aims to bridge culture across generations, reintroducing Gen Z to India’s musical roots through contemporary collaborations that feel fresh, relatable and deeply connected to where the music comes from.

In Delhi, Shreya Ghoshal, Aditya Rikhari, Rashmeet Kaur, Divyam & Khwaab will take the stage, offering a blend of vocal mastery, indie presence and the depth that defines Coke Studio Bharat.

Shreya Ghoshal said, “My association with Coca-Cola goes back many years, and being part of Coke Studio Bharat has always felt creatively enriching. CSB has reimagined how India experiences its own music, and stepping onto the stage for the first-ever Coke Studio Bharat LIVE show is truly a privilege. I’m looking forward to sharing this moment with the fans.”

Aditya Rikhari said, “Being part of the first-ever Coke Studio Bharat LIVE is a celebration of what music truly means, connection, culture and creative courage. My songs have always been about honesty in feeling and storytelling, and Coke Studio’s spirit of authenticity and experimentation resonates deeply with me. I’m excited to bring my voice into this remarkable cultural moment, share it with audiences in Delhi and continue pushing my own artistic journey in ways that inspire and unite.”

Rashmeet Kaur said, “Coke Studio Bharat LIVE takes the music out of the studio and into a shared moment. Performing it live, in front of an audience, adds a different kind of honesty to the sound, and I’m looking forward to that experience in Delhi.”

The Guwahati showcase will feature Anuv Jain, Shankuraj Konwar, Rito Riba and Anoushka Maskey, each representing a distinct sound and cultural identity.

Anuv Jain said, “Coke Studio Bharat LIVE lets us connect with audiences beyond the recording and the screen. Being part of its first-ever live show, and getting to represent my sound on a stage like this feels special. After the love for Arz Kiya Hai, this moment means even more.”

Shankuraj Konwar said, “Coke Studio Bharat has created space for regional voices to be heard with pride. Being part of the debut LIVE showcase is an honour, it allows us to bring the culture of the Northeast directly to fans on a national stage and it feels incredible to represent our home in a moment that will stay with us for a long time.”

Rito Riba said, “Coke Studio Bharat LIVE gives artists a chance to connect beyond the screen. Performing in Guwahati feels special, it’s about sharing our stories live, where they belong, with people who truly understand them.”

Each collaboration preserves the authenticity of its local roots, bringing artists from across Bharat together to create expressions that reach far beyond geography. The LIVE format is a natural extension of this mission, taking the music off the screen and into a shared cultural experience

More details, artist content and on-ground features will be revealed in the days leading up to the concert. Fans can stay tuned to Coke Studio Bharat channels for further updates.