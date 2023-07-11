The ideal saree colours for a bride to wear on her wedding day!

Choosing the ideal saree colours for a bride on her wedding day is an exciting task that can enhance her beauty and create a memorable look. Aaliya Deeba, founder of Ideebs London, a Couture Label shares some unique pointers to consider when selecting saree colours for a bride:

Traditional Red: Red is a classic and timeless colour for Indian brides. It symbolizes love, passion, and prosperity. Opt for shades like deep maroon, bridal red, or vermilion, which exude elegance and grace.

Regal Gold: Gold is associated with wealth, grandeur, and luxury. A gold-coloured saree can give the bride a royal and majestic appearance. Consider shades like antique gold, muted gold, or champagne gold for a sophisticated look.

Graceful Ivory: Ivory is a subtle and elegant colour that signifies purity and innocence. It is a popular choice for brides who prefer a softer, more understated look. Ivory sarees with delicate embellishments or intricate embroidery can create a beautiful and ethereal look.

Enchanting Pastels: Pastel shades like blush pink, mint green, powder blue, or lavender are increasingly popular for modern brides. These colours evoke a sense of romance, delicacy, and freshness. Pastel sarees with intricate detailing or floral motifs can create a dreamy and whimsical look.

Vibrant Jewel Tones: If you want to make a bold statement, consider sarees in vibrant jewel tones like royal blue, emerald green, deep purple, or ruby red. These colours exude opulence, glamour, and confidence. Pair them with rich embellishments or contrasting accents for a striking and majestic appearance said Aaliya Deeba.

Serene Neutrals: Neutrals like beige, taupe, or silver can create an aura of serenity and sophistication. These colours provide a versatile canvas to experiment with intricate embroidery, sequins, or zari work. Neutrals are perfect for brides who prefer a subtle and contemporary look.

Traditional Regional Colours: Embrace the rich cultural diversity of India by incorporating traditional regional colours into your saree choice. For example, if you're a Bengali bride, consider shades of red and white. If you're a South Indian bride, vibrant hues like red, green, or gold can be a great choice.

Personalize with Accent Colours: Add a touch of your favourite colors or accent hues to your saree to personalize your look. It could be a contrasting border, blouse, or intricate embroidery in your preferred color. This will add uniqueness and reflect your personality.

Consider Skin Tone and Body Shape: When selecting saree colours, it's essential to consider your skin tone and body shape. Experiment with different shades and drape styles to find the colours that complement your complexion and enhance your best features.

Trust Your Instincts: Ultimately, trust your instincts and choose a saree colour that makes you feel confident, beautiful, and comfortable. Your wedding day is a celebration of love, and the saree you wear should reflect your joy and happiness.

Remember, these pointers are meant to inspire you, and there are no hard rules when it comes to selecting saree colours for a bride. Enjoy the process of finding the perfect colour that makes you feel like a radiant and stunning bride on your special day!