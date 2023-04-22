Things you should do to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-Ul-Fitr 'the festival of breaking fast', Eid is the celebration that Muslims all around the world eagerly wait for. We buy new clothes, cook delicious meals, and celebrate Eid with our loved ones. It is a day of faith, joy, family, and community.



There are many ways you can make this Eid special for your family and for yourself. Here are a few ways how to celebrate Eid.

Present Your Best Self – Ghusl & New Clothes

Ghusl is a purifying bath that is prescribed to Muslims. Although it is obligatory on certain occasions, it is only mustahabb (strongly recommended) for other times, one such time being the day of Eid. Doing ghusl in the morning before heading for Eid Salah and looking our best is one of the ways in which Eid is celebrated by Muslims all around the world. We wear new clothes, perfume (for men), jewelry (for women) and present our best selves. If someone cannot afford to buy new clothes, then they should wear the best clothes available to them.

Go for Eid prayers



Eid Salah is one of the most important aspects of the day. There are many arguments about whether it is fard, mustahabb or sunnah; but one thing we can all agree on is that the best thing to do is offer Eid prayer. Everyone is urged to participate in Eid prayers, including children. After the prayer is completed, worshippers embrace each other and say "Eid Mubarak," or "Blessed Eid," to wish each other good will. The event ends with a sermon by the imam.

Eat Delicious Food



Eid al-Fitr is sometimes called the "Sweet Holiday," since sweet foods are usually eaten in celebration of the end of Ramadan fasting. The Sunnah is to break your fast early in the morning with an odd number of dates before heading to Eid prayers, but you can also eat something else as well.

Once returning from Eid prayers, enjoying delicious food is one of the ways how Muslims celebrate Eid. Tables filled with deliciously aromatic, colorful, and flavorful sweet and savory dishes are spread out in every house to be enjoyed with family while thanking Allah for providing such a bountiful meal.

Give Zakat

Zakat (charity) is one of the pillars of Islam, just as sawm (fasting) is. One of the things to remember for Eid day is to make sure that you fulfill your obligations and give zakat. It is something that is prescribed to Muslims during Ramadan, and there are clear and concise rules on how to calculate the amount you are liable to donate. So, make sure you have done your part to help the less fortunate before Eid arrives!

Give Sadaqa and Gifts



Although giving Zakat is obligatory (fard), Sadaqa is not. But that doesn't mean you should not do it as Sadaqa is one of the most rewarding acts a Muslim can commit. Even though you are able to afford beautiful new clothes, amazing food, and elaborate gifts, you must also remember those that are not as lucky as you. Help them out by providing them with an Eid meal, new clothes for the children, or anything else that would benefit them.

And remember that charity (Sadaqa) begins at home. Give your friends, family, and children gifts; a definite way to make this Eid special for your family.

Visit Friends and Family

Another important thing that you should do to celebrate Eid is visit friends, family, and neighbors. Greet them with salaam, wish them 'Eid Mubarak', and share the joy of this auspicious day with them. This creates a bond between families and communities. One of the things to remember for Eid day is to make sure to visit those who are ill and the elderly. Men are also encouraged to visit the graveyard to pay respects to those dear to them who are no longer here.