Things you should know about Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee died on Thursday at the age of 93 at New Delhi's AIIMS hospital.
Here are some things you should know about Atal Bihari Vajpayee:
• He was the 10th Prime Minister of India from 1996 to 1998 and again from 1998 to 2004.
• He was the first non-Congress Prime Minister to complete a full term in office.
• He was a poet and a writer, and he is considered one of the most important figures in modern Indian literature.
• He was a strong advocate for peace and non-violence, and he played a key role in the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998.
• He was a popular and respected leader, and he is still remembered fondly by many Indians today.
Here are some additional facts about Atal Bihari Vajpayee:
• He was born in Gwalior, India, on December 25, 1924.
• He studied at the Victoria College in Gwalior and the DAV College in Kanpur.
• He joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1939 and the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) in 1951.
• He was elected to the Lok Sabha (the lower house of the Indian parliament) in 1957 and served as a member of parliament for 5 times.
• He was the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha from 1984 to 1989.
• He was the Minister of External Affairs from 1977 to 1979.
• He was the Prime Minister of India from 1996 to 1998 and again from 1998 to 2004.
• He died on August 16, 2018, at the age of 93.
Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a great leader and a visionary. He played a key role in shaping modern India, and his legacy will continue to inspire us for generations to come.