Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee died on Thursday at the age of 93 at New Delhi's AIIMS hospital.

Here are some things you should know about Atal Bihari Vajpayee:

• He was the 10th Prime Minister of India from 1996 to 1998 and again from 1998 to 2004.

• He was the first non-Congress Prime Minister to complete a full term in office.

• He was a poet and a writer, and he is considered one of the most important figures in modern Indian literature.

• He was a strong advocate for peace and non-violence, and he played a key role in the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998.

• He was a popular and respected leader, and he is still remembered fondly by many Indians today.

Here are some additional facts about Atal Bihari Vajpayee:

• He was born in Gwalior, India, on December 25, 1924.

• He studied at the Victoria College in Gwalior and the DAV College in Kanpur.

• He joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1939 and the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) in 1951.

• He was elected to the Lok Sabha (the lower house of the Indian parliament) in 1957 and served as a member of parliament for 5 times.

• He was the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha from 1984 to 1989.

• He was the Minister of External Affairs from 1977 to 1979.

• He was the Prime Minister of India from 1996 to 1998 and again from 1998 to 2004.

• He died on August 16, 2018, at the age of 93.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a great leader and a visionary. He played a key role in shaping modern India, and his legacy will continue to inspire us for generations to come.