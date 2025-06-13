This Father’s Day, elevate your father’s grooming game with the right scent

Fragrance is the ultimate invisible accessory — a quiet signature that lingers long after you leave the room. This Father’s Day, celebrate the man who taught you how to show up in the world — with confidence, class, and character. Gift him a scent that’s not just about smelling good but about honouring who he is and the memories you've made together.

A well-chosen fragrance has the remarkable power to evoke emotions, recall special moments, and shape how others remember us. Just as your father carefully curated his life — from his values to his wardrobe — his scent can become an enduring part of his story.

Whether he’s commanding respect in the boardroom, unwinding on the weekend, or enjoying a well-earned date night, there's a scent to match every side of him. As Prajakta Kanegaonkar, Fragrance Expert at ITC Engage, explains how different perfume notes can help your father express the many dimensions of his personality with these expertly curated fragrances profiles that you should check-out:

The Classic gentleman:

For dads who appreciate the finer things in life, woody notes like amber and sandalwood bring a timeless sense of elegance. Just like ITC Engage Amber Hues which exudes sophistication and maturity—perfect for formal occasions or when he wants to make a lasting impression

The Modern minimalist:

If your father’s style leans towards simplicity and elegance, then fresh notes like citrus and aquatic accords offer a clean, refreshing presence. These scents are perfect for everyday wear, offering a subtle yet impactful presence that complements a minimalist aesthetic

The adventurer seeker:

If your father has a spirit of exploration, spicy and woody notes like cedarwood and pepper capture the essence of adventure. These robust fragrances are perfect for outdoor activities or when you want to make a bold, dynamic impression

The hopeless romantic:

When setting the stage for romance, notes like vanilla and patchouli create a warm and inviting atmosphere.

These rich, enveloping scents are perfect for intimate evenings, helping you express warmth and affection

The trendsetter:

If your father loves to stand out and set trends, look for floral and exotic notes like jasmine and oud. These unique blends ensure you leave a memorable impression, ideal for those who enjoy pushing boundaries and embracing innovation.

The professional:

If your father is a driven professional, assertive notes like leather and vetiver are a must-have in his grooming arsenal. These bold, confident fragrances enhance his presence, conveying authority and competence—perfect for high-stakes meetings or everyday office wear

The Relaxed Casual:

For laid-back days, light and breezy notes such as mint and basil capture the essence of relaxation and effortless charm.

These refreshing scents are ideal for casual outings, providing a sense of ease and approachability.

Choosing the right fragrance is a deeply personal journey — and for Father’s, it’s a legacy in a bottle. This Father’s Day, celebrate the man whose presence has shaped your world. Help him find a scent that not only complements his lifestyle but reflects the strength, warmth, and wisdom he carries every day.