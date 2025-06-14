Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Thoughtful Father's Day Gifts: Ideas for Every Kind of Dad
Celebrate Father’s Day with gifts that reflect your dad’s unique personality and passions. Whether he’s sporty, stylish, health-focused, or effortlessly cool, these thoughtful picks from trusted brands like KragBuzz, Nike, boAt, Beardo, and Puma offer the perfect blend of function, style, and sentiment
Father's Day is the time of the year when gratitude takes centre stage – and what can be a better way to convince the man who has always been in your corner than with a gift that is right for him? Whether your father is a morning-walk enthusiast, a weekend cricketer, a grooming guru, or a kept-back legend, thoughtful gifts make them feel seen, appreciated, and special.
It is not about getting out of tradition – it's about finding something meaningful that matches their personality and lifestyle. This is why we have kept a list of stylish yet practical gifts from brands that understand what modern dads want – including KragBuzz Sports, Nike, boAt, Puma, and Beardo. From performance-operated activewear to smart health tech and grooming essentials, these pieces strike the right balance between utility and emotion.
So this Father's Day, let's go beyond the socks and cards. Give gifts with purpose, and choose something that shows how well you know them.
- KragBuzz TrackSuits: For the Sporty and Stylish Dad
KragBuzz continues to lead with its athlete-first design thinking-bringing stability, comfort, and performance together in every stitch. KragBuzz Tracksuit is an ideal example of this commitment. Made from NS woven fabric, it is designed to be all-weather ready with a breathable mesh lining, which ensures that you remain cool even during acute warm-up or long outdoor sessions.
Whether you are training for your next large game or just enjoy an active lifestyle, this tracksuit is designed to move with you. Its smart cut and light material allow complete flexibility, while a smooth, sporty style also adds to your look. Functional yet fashionable, it is easy to travel from the gym. Unique Feature: NS fabric with mesh lining for breathability and comfort
Great for: Athletes, runners, gym-goers, travellers
Price: Rs. 1,400
Available at: KragBuzz Retail
2. boAt Storm Infinity: For the Health-Conscious Dad
boAt Storm Infinity brings all-in-one utility to your wrist, which exceeds being just one smartwatch; it is your daily wellness partner. Designed with 100+ sports modes, it helps to track real-time stages, distance, and calories with accuracy. Whether you are lifting weights, running a marathon, or doing yoga at home, Storm Infinity keeps you accountable and on track.
The boat mixes lifestyle, durability, and technique in a wearable, which is smart, strong, and ready for action, whether it is open or closed.
Unique Feature: IP68 Resistance + Emergency SOS
Great for: Everyday fitness tracking, workouts, and wellness
Price: Rs. 1,399
Available at: boAt Lifestyle Official Store
3.Nike Vomero 18: For the Dad Who’s Always On the Move
Nike Vomero 18 brings maximum cushioning to your everyday run. Designed for runners who place importance on comfort and support. Built with stability in mind, the Vomero 18 uses recycled materials that are derived from consumer and manufacturing waste. This is part of the step for Nike's zero travel, reducing waste and emissions, and improving the performance, durability, and style of runners. If you are serious about both your training and the planet, then this is a smart step.
Unique Feature: Dual-foam cushioning for soft and responsive support Great for: Daily road runners, recovery runs, long-distance walkers
Price: Rs. 13,295
Available at: Nike stores and nike.com
- Beardo Big Daddy Combo- For the Dapper Dad
Beardo has become a go-to name for men's grooming products, which are specially designed for Indian men, offering result-powered products. Big Daddy Combo is a full grooming pack that deals with daily skincare, hair care, and sun protection in a smart kit. This combo includes Beardo de-tan face wash, body acne clear body wash, dandruff control shampoo, hair growth vitaliser, lip balm, max sunscreen spray SPF-50, active charcoal peel off masks, de-tan face scrub, and a scalp.
Unique Features: Lightens and brightens skin, Combats acne, shields against sun damage, and removes tan with ease. Promotes healthy hair growth and prevents hair fall effortlessly
Great for: Dads who love to look sharp and feel fresh every day Price: Rs. 1,399
Available at: Beardo.in
- Puma GRAPHICS Growth Relaxed Men's Relaxed Fit Tee - For Cool & Casual Dad
Puma continues to lead the streetwear-low-sportswear revolution with its bold design DNA and unmatched comfort. The Puma graphic T-shirt is the correct mix of approach and ease for people who want to keep it casual without compromising on style. Water-based print across the chest stands with a subtle yet strong view identity, ideal for off-duty hours, coffee runs, or weekend meat. Breath made with single jersey fabric, this T offers a comfortable fit that lets you move forward with zero resistance. Whether it is associated with joggers or denims, it is quick to go to someone who gives importance to simplicity with effects.
Unique Feature: Bold chest print with relaxed silhouette Great for: Style-conscious dads, weekend wear, casual outings Price: Rs. 1,299
Available at: PUMA