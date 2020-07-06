Thousands of sex robots which hold conversations were sold out

California: "Sex robots which can hold conversations have gone on sale in their thousands for a £12,000 price tag," says the designers. California based company RealDoll manufactured these silicone dolls, which are designed to look like "surgically-enhanced porn stars". The robots use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to give them a "personality" complete with different moods.

The company owner Matt McMullen said some of the dolls are given British accents. He said that he hopes these devices will be able to walk around one day.

Matt told author Jenny Kleeman in her book Sex Robots & Vegan Meat, "The AI will learn through interaction, and not just learn about you, but about the world in general. You can explain certain facts, she will remember them, and they will form part of her base knowledge.

She described meeting a doll named Harmony, who was equipped with a "mood system" which means she can feel insulted if she's mocked. When she's called stupid, Kleeman wrote, she responded, "I'll remember you." She's also able to discuss films, music, and books, including the work of Shakespeare.

When speaking about the customers, "Most of them are just lonely. Some have lost their partner or have got to a point where dating is not feasible. They want to come home at the end of the day to something that's beautiful to look at, that they can appreciate and take care of."

Matt further said that in future, the robots will be equipped with facial recognition technology, meaning they can identify their partners by sight.