Time management: Key strategies for students preparing for board exams

As board examinations approach, students across the country often face increasing academic pressure, long study hours, and anxiety about performance. Education experts emphasise that success during this crucial period depends not only on how much students study but also on how effectively they manage their time. A structured routine, realistic planning, and consistent revision can significantly improve both confidence and results.

One of the first steps toward effective time management is creating a practical study timetable. Instead of planning unrealistic marathon sessions, students are advised to divide their day into focused study blocks of 45–60 minutes followed by short breaks. This method helps maintain concentration while preventing mental fatigue. A well-planned timetable should allocate time for each subject based on difficulty level, individual strengths, and the proximity of examinations.

Prioritisation also plays a vital role. Experts recommend identifying high-weightage topics and chapters that frequently appear in examinations and ensuring they are thoroughly revised first. Difficult subjects should ideally be scheduled during hours when students feel most alert, such as early morning or late evening. Easier subjects and revision work can be placed in comparatively relaxed time slots to maintain balance.

Regular revision is another essential component of time management. Rather than attempting last-minute preparation, students should follow a weekly revision cycle to reinforce concepts studied earlier. Making concise notes, formula sheets, and summary charts can save valuable time during the final weeks before exams. Short daily revision sessions often prove more effective than lengthy, irregular review periods.

Avoiding distractions has become increasingly important in the digital age. Smartphones, social media, and continuous notifications can significantly reduce productive study time. Students are encouraged to keep devices away during study sessions or use productivity tools that block distracting applications temporarily. Creating a quiet, organised study environment can further enhance focus and efficiency.

Equally important is maintaining a healthy routine. Adequate sleep, balanced meals, and short physical activity breaks improve memory retention and mental clarity. Experts caution that sacrificing sleep for extended late-night study sessions can reduce concentration and negatively affect exam performance.

A well-rested mind processes information faster and performs better under pressure.

Mock tests and practice papers should also be integrated into the preparation schedule. Attempting timed practice tests helps students understand exam patterns, improve speed, and develop effective question-selection strategies. Analysing mistakes after each test enables targeted improvement and better time allocation during the actual examination.

Finally, students should remember that effective time management is not about studying continuously but about studying smartly. Consistency, disciplined planning, and periodic self-assessment are more valuable than occasional intensive study bursts. With a balanced approach that combines focused study, regular revision, and proper rest, students can approach board examinations with greater confidence and improved readiness, ensuring that their preparation translates into strong performance on exam day.