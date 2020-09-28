Tips to remember while using dry shampoo 

Typically made with a starch component, dry shampoo is used to eliminate and absorb sebum, the scalp's natural oil that makes hair look greasy after a day or two of no washing. Whether you're using an aerosol spray, powder, or foam dry shampoo, there are some pretty common mistakes we all make that can lead to dandruff-like flakes, ashy roots, and dull and dry hair.

Don't spray too close to your scalp: On dry hair, hold the dry shampoo four to six inches away from the head and spray directly at the roots. You can spray up to 12 inches away from the roots, which allows the oil-zapping starch to properly exit and land evenly on greasy roots.

Only apply where hair is greasy: Don't spray dry shampoo all over your head, just stick to the top couple inches. Chances are that the bottom of your hair isn't greasy, so applying an oil absorber all over can just make your hair stiff and lackluster. Instead, identify the parts of your hair that are oily by sectioning the hair to expose the scalp and roots.

Don't use too much product: When your hair is greasy, a good dose of dry shampoo can make it look fresher, but apply too much and your hair will look dull and discolored. Overusing dry shampoo is a common mistake that can make your hair dry, gritty, and stiff.

Don't use it every day: Using dry shampoo too often can be bad for your hair by clogging your follicles. This weakens hair's strength, potentially leading to hair loss and skin issues like infections, dermatitis, and acne. Instead, give your scalp a chance to breathe between washes.