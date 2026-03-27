Today is International Scribble Day: Scribbles today, masterpieces tomorrow

Scribbling, what may look like random lines, curves, or shapes on paper is actually the beginning of creativity. Scribbling is often the first way children express their thoughts and imagination, even before they learn to write or draw properly.

At first, a scribble might not make sense to others. It can look messy or meaningless. But for the person creating it, it can represent an idea, a feeling, or even a story. This is how creativity begins—without rules, without fear of making mistakes, and without worrying about perfection. Scribbling gives us the freedom to explore our thoughts in a fun and relaxed way.

As we continue to scribble, patterns start to appear. Lines become shapes, and shapes slowly turn into drawings. Over time, these simple scribbles can develop into detailed artwork. Many famous artists have shared that their early ideas began as rough sketches or random marks on paper.

Scribbling is not just for children.

Students and adults can also benefit from it. It helps reduce stress, improves focus, and allows the brain to think freely. Even during a boring class or a long lecture, a small doodle in the corner of a notebook can spark new ideas.