Top 10 Republic Day 2022 Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages

Republic Day 2022: In India Republic Day is celebrated with massive fervour on January 26. This year we are celebrating 73rd Republic Day. Republic Day brings Indians from all over together. It is a proud day for us that emphasised the joy of unity amidst diversity.

On this day, we remember the freedom fighters' sacrifices and great leaders who strived their life, aiming for a free future for upcoming generations. You can share these patriotic messages and quotes with your family members and friends and spread patriotism!

Republic Day Quotes

• "I feel that the constitution is workable, it is flexible, and it is strong enough to hold the country together both in peacetime and in wartime. Indeed, if I may say so, if things go wrong under the new Constitution, the reason will not be that we had a bad Constitution. What we will have to say is that Man was vile." – B.R. Ambedkar

• "We are Indians, firstly and lastly." – B. R. Ambedkar

• "Give me blood; I will give you freedom." - Subhas Chandra Bose

• "Always aim at complete harmony of thought and word and deed. Always aim at purifying your thoughts and everything will be well." – Mahatma Gandhi

• "A country's greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race" - Sarojini Naidu

• "Even if I died in the service of the nation, I would be proud of it. Every drop of my blood… will contribute to the growth of this nation and make it strong and dynamic." - Indira Gandhi

• The sanctity of law can be maintained only so as long as it is the expression of the will of the people.- Bhagat Singh

• We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world. - Lal Bahadur Shastri

• "Citizenship consists in the service of the country." – Jawaharlal Nehru

Republic Day Messages and Wishes

• Let us take an oath to our mother India that we will do everything that we can for our country's prosperity. Happy Republic Day!

• Thousand salutes to our freedom fighters, who gave us freedom. Let's come together and make it more prosperous and great. Happy Republic Day!

• East or West, India is the best, let us strive to make it even better. Wish you all a Happy Republic Day!

• Happy republic day! Today was when India's constitution was made, and we got independence in real sense. Let us respect the day.

• Freedom has come with the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, so let's pledge to protect it. Wish you and Happy Republic Day!

• Never forget our great freedom fighters sacrifices. Follow their footsteps and make our country the best in the world. Happy Republic Day!

• Enjoy your freedom, but also respect the numerous sacrifices made by our leaders. Happy Republic Day!

• We got our Freedom after a lot of struggle and sacrifices. Let us cherish our independence. Wish you a Happy Republic Day!

• As we celebrate our independence, let us free or minds from deleterious thoughts. Wish you all a Happy Republic Day!