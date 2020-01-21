Adventure Travel: Worth seeing places in India for Adventure, Trekking and Challenging

When it comes to travel, many people like luxury travel, while others prefer backpacking and adventurous travel. Travel is different for all, but the feeling of joy that one feels after taking the first flight or reaching the first peak can not be described in words. Be it paragliding in Himachal Pradesh, or scuba diving in Andamans- every place has its quaint charm, which cannot be compared to others.

Travelling to various countries is probably like a fantasy to everyone, but there are places in India that not only look like a dream, but they are also a dream destination for many. Although most of them are easily accessible, some gems are hard to reach. It is because of dangerous roads, tough terrains and places being seasonally open. Getting to these places is an adventure in itself and is truly worth all the trouble. If you love off-beat travelling, then you must check these places right away.

Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh:





Spiti Valley is not only a dream destination for many, but it also has an altitude of 12,500 feet above sea level and is one of the coldest places in the country. To visit this place is a task in itself. Since you've had to take multiple routes from Shimla and Manali. Spiti is known for its sparkling snow-capped mountains and valley views, but it's not everyone's cake to make it there.



Chang-La, Ladakh:





Chang-La is also known as India's third-highest drifting pass, making it a rough and dramatic route. The road on either side of the pass is loose dirt and slush, making climbing and descent a dangerous task.



Leh-Manali Highway:





Leh-Manali adventure is on the list of many, and the 490-km the nice road is perfect for road trips. It is also home to the Rohtang Pass, famed for its unpredictable snowstorms. Much of this Crossing is still shrouded by snow even in the summers. The highway has stretches of bad roads, which are especially prone to landslides too. The conditions of the road are unpredictable because of weather and could even leave you stranded. But the beauty and the serenity of the place makes it worth a visit.



Tirthan Valley:





Tirthan Valley in Himachal Pradesh is a less commercialized area of Himachal Pradesh you'll need real intestines to travel to. The path to the valley is dangerous with several turns. Not only that, but once you reach the valley itself, you're going to lose all the signals to your computer, and you're going to have to rely on downloaded maps to get there. But the natural beauty of the place would certainly make you forget all about it.



Kishtwar-Kailash, Jammu & Kashmir:





This place is not for the faint-hearted people. It is one of the most dangerous ones in India, because it has no guard rail or secure edging, with views of the valley thousands of feet below. The road is just rocks, stones and sand carved narrowly into the side of a cliff. In some places the overhanging cliffs are so low, some cars don't even fit. So visit this place only with an experienced.

