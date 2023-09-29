Live
- Punjab Congress attacked AAP government over the arrest of Sukhpal Singh Khaira
- Chiranjeevi launches Tiger Shroff’s ‘Ganapath’ teaser
- Suniel Shetty hails Sanjay Dutt’s sense of humour
- Prabhas’ ‘Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire’ gets official release date
- Karnataka attracts $16 million investment from Waters Corporation to set up a GCC in Bengaluru
- Mynampally and son join Congress in New Delhi
- YS Jagan launches Jagananna Arogya Suraksha, says free medical tests to all
- ISKCON sends Rs 100 cr defamation notice to BJP MP Maneka Gandhi
- Committee again asks Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs water till Oct 15
- Kejriwal unveils 15-point winter action plan to combat air pollution
Just In
Goa is India’s most affordable tourist destination for the year-end holidays
Highlights
Whether it’s New Year’s Eve, Christmas, school holidays, or simply because of a quiet time at work, tourism booms globally during the final ten days of the year. To help travelers find the best deals, Agoda reveals this year-end’s cheapest destinations around Asia Pacific.
New Delhi: Whether it’s New Year’s Eve, Christmas, school holidays, or simply because of a quiet time at work, tourism booms globally during the final ten days of the year. To help travelers find the best deals, Agoda reveals this year-end’s cheapest destinations around Asia Pacific.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS