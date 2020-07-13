Sitara Ghattamaneni Remembers Her Swiss Trip With A Throwback Video

Who doesn't like winter vacations??? Those snowy slides and cool breezes of picturesque locations will drag us, isn't it??? When we speak about Switzerland, then our emotions definitely become out of control… But this Covid-19 lockdown has made us sit at home with its contagious symptoms.

Well, our little munchkin Sitara Ghattamaneni is also feeling the same and is missing her winter vacation… This little celebrity took to her Instagram and dropped a throwback video and reminisced her Swiss trip… Have a look!

In this video, Sitara is seen sliding down a snowy road enjoying to the core… She also doled out that, she is missing Swiss Alps and said that she can't wait to go back to her winter wonderland.

Sitara Ghattamaneni also owns a YouTube channel… She makes funny and motivational videos for kids along with dear buddy Aadhya and entertains her audience with her amazing talent…