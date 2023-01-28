Southern Travels Holiday Mart receives great response

Hyderabad: Joint Managing Director of India's leading tourism and hospitality company, Southern Travels, Sri Praveen said that the largest flash sale 'Holiday Mart' launched last Saturday in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kolkata and Chhattisgarh has received a great response from the customers.

Speaking to the reporters on this occasion, he said that this holiday mart, which is being held in various cities of the country, is being organised for the first time both physically and virtually this year, and he said that aspiring travellers who are unable to go to the holiday mart location can contact the travel experts who will guide them and book their slots online. Praveen said that on this special occasion, the attractive offers that they have introduced are impressing the travellers, especially the heavy cash discount offer that they are offering is showing excellent response from the tourists. This offer will be available only till 5th February, so he requested all the aspiring tourists to act quickly and book their tour slots immediately and avail this delightful offer.

This year, Southern Travels has introduced more than 440 customised and group packages to domestic and international destinations.

He explained on the occasion that Mega Holiday Mart offers convenience to customers like traveling within their budget, traveling with family, honeymoon, wellness, adventure tours, group travel.

He stated that his Southern Travels, which was first established in 1970 with New Delhi as its main hub, was recognized by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India and expanded its branches all over the country. He said that we have been providing unique services in the field of tourism and hospitality for more than 5 decades.

He explained that Southern Travels has proven itself as a peer in this field by offering travellers all over the world...personal holiday tours, specific fixed itineraries, incentive holiday tours, special interest tours, visas and hotel bookings.

He stated that Southern Travels has made its mark in both corporate and leisure travel, the company has vast experience and in-depth knowledge in various aspects of travel and tourism, due to which Southern Travels has earned a unique reputation as a top company in designing and offering tours as per the needs of the customers. He explained that Southern Travels has more than 200 rooms in hotels in New Delhi, Jaipur, and Vijayawada. For more details contact Ph: 98480 23236.