Uber Launches 'Uber for Teens' for Safer, Supervised Travel in 37 Cities

Uber has introduced a new service, 'Uber for Teens,' aimed at providing safe and supervised transportation for teenagers aged 13 to 17. The feature allows parents to track their child's rides in real-time, request rides on their behalf, and receive detailed ride summaries for added peace of mind.

The service has been launched in 37 cities across India, including major metropolitan areas like Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Chennai. It includes features such as GPS tracking, real-time monitoring, and an in-app emergency button, ensuring both parents and teens feel secure during travel.

Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia, explained, “We understand the unique transportation challenges faced by teenagers and their families in India. With Uber for Teens, we are addressing these concerns by providing a reliable service that parents can trust and teens will enjoy using.”

A recent survey by Uber revealed strong demand for a teen-specific ride service. It found that 92% of parents had experienced difficulties when their teens couldn't travel due to a lack of reliable transportation, while 72% cited safety as their primary concern. Additionally, 63% of parents frequently used their own cars to transport their teens to extracurricular activities, while 61% did so for after-school lessons.

The survey also highlighted that 93% of parents would consider using a ride-sharing service tailored for teens, with 64% saying they would use it regularly.

To use Uber for Teens, parents or guardians with a verified Uber account can invite their teen to join the app. The teen then sets up their own account and links the parent as an approved supervisor. Once set up, teens can request rides, with parents receiving real-time notifications and trip updates. Guardians can also request rides on behalf of their teens, with the ride appearing on the teen's account.

Uber's new service aims to offer safer and more convenient travel options for teenagers, while ensuring parents stay informed and reassured.