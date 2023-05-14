Try Out The Trending Idea Of Choosing 'Chits' With Your Mother On Mother's Day

Choosing the chit is one of the trending ideas to celebrate your special day. You can write two options on the chit and one will be chosen by the partner whom you want to surprise.



The 'chit surprise was mainly used to surprise partners but this idea can be used to celebrate Mother's Day. However, this is not the first time! Mohak Narang is a rising influencer who had used this idea to surprise her mother earlier.

He is a social media influencer who has captured the attention of millions with his entertaining and relatable content. He is known for his hilarious and heartwarming videos that showcase his unique perspective on life. Recently, he released a video that has gone viral, where he takes his mom on a date, and the internet cannot get enough of it.

The video features Mohak Narang getting ready for a date with his mother. He picks out a fancy outfit, takes her to a luxurious restaurant. Throughout the video, he shows how much he cares for his mother, and the love and respect they have for each other are evident.

In the beginning, he can be asking his mother giving the option of 'tea' or 'coffee' where her mother chooses the option of tea. Then the influencer went to the kitchen and prepare tea for his mother. Later, he continued with provide the option of 'lunch date' or 'dinner date.' He concluded by giving other two options which include salon services or shopping among which she chooses shopping. Here is the old viral video, have a look at it:









The video is not only entertaining, but it also sends a powerful message about the importance of family and the value of spending quality time with our loved ones. In a world where social media often focuses on the superficial and the materialistic, Mohak's video is a refreshing reminder of what truly matters in life. Many viewers have praised Mohak for his video, calling it heartwarming and inspiring. It has also sparked a conversation about the importance of family relationships and the need to prioritize spending quality time with loved ones.

You can use this video as a reference and can take your mother on a date. Now, don't waste your time anymore, and make your mother's day by trying out the trending idea of choosing the chit and turning the day into a rememberable one!