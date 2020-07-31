TuneCore launches in India

As a part of its international expansion TuneCore, one of the leading digital music distribution service provider for independent artists has launched its Indian wing, TuneCore in India. Indian independent artists can now distribute their music through TuneCore.

Tunecore.in that belongs to 'Believe' allows India-based artists to collect revenue from streaming services, digital download stores, all in their local currency. In addition, Tunecore.in will feature local content that caters to the Indian independent artist community including guides written by local music industry veterans Achille Forler and Mae Thomas which provide practical steps, education and advice for Indian independent artists.

With the new expansion, TuneCore India artists can distribute their music to TuneCore's extensive network of digital stores across the globe, including Spotify, iTunes/Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, as well as local India store, JioSaavn, with Gaana, Hungama and Wynk coming soon. TuneCore is partnered with over 150 digital stores and streaming services across 100+ countries worldwide providing independent artists with the opportunity to sell and share their music in important and growing global markets, such as India, Asia, South America, Africa, and Russia, as well as the United States and Europe. TuneCore pays out well over $1 million each day and since the company's inception in 2006, TuneCore artists have earned more than $1.8 billion collectively while retaining 100 percent of their sales revenue and rights for a low annual flat fee.

"We have been using TuneCore for our songs since the release of our self-titled album Maati Baani in 2016", says Independent artist Kartik Shah of Folk & World music Band Maati Baani. "What we love about this platform is the simplicity to upload our songs and the transparency it offers while monitoring our revenue. It has helped us immensely in reaching our fanbase in India and across the world. TuneCore is a boon for musicians who are looking to get their music out in the world while staying independent."

As an introductory offer, TuneCore artists in India will get fifty percent off the regular distribution costs with singles available for ₹499 (regularly ₹999) and 1st year distribution for albums available for ₹1499 (regularly ₹2899).