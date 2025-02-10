Valentine's Day 2025: Celebrate Love with Thoughtful Gifts

This Valentine’s Day, make every moment special with gifts that pamper, indulge, and delight. Whether you're looking for the perfect way to express your love or treat your special someone with a bit of luxury, we have something for everyone.

For her, let every bath be a moment of joy with Fiama’s indulgent shower gel sets or EDW Essenza Ignite, a fragrance that captures the essence of romance. For him, elevate his grooming routine with Fiama Man Grooming Essentials, or surprise him with the enigmatic charm of EDW Essenza Mikkel.

For her:

Fiama Joyous Celebration Gift Set

Celebrate love and indulgence this Valentine’s Day with our Joyous Celebration Pack—a gift that embodies care, freshness, and the essence of nature. With 85% natural origin content, it transforms every bathing ritual into a refreshing and uplifting experience, making it the perfect way to pamper your special someone.

Price – 1000/-

Availability - https://www.fiama.in/fiama-joyous-celebration-gift-set

Fiama Luxury Gold Collection Gift Set

Your search for the perfect luxurious gift ends with Fiama Luxury Collection Gift Set. There is nothing that screams festive more than Gold, and with this pack, give a special sparkling gift to your loved ones. If you are looking for the perfect gifting option, the Fiama Luxury Gold Collection Gift Set will make you stand out and make them feel special for sure.

Price – 1400/-

Availability - https://www.fiama.in/fiama-luxury-gold-collection-gift-box

EDW Essenza Ignite

This Valentine’s Day, celebrate love with EDW Essenza’s new fragrance – Ignite. A mesmerising blend of Black Currant, Mandarin, Jasmine, and Patchouli, Ignite radiates sensuality, sophistication, and irresistible charm. Let this exquisite fragrance weave an unforgettable tale of romance, making every moment magical, every memory eternal, and every spritz a celebration of passion.

Price- 3950/- for 60 ml

Charmis Deep Radiance Face Serum

Charmis Deep Radiance Face Serum is a skincare product designed to enhance your skin's radiance and vitality. This 30ml serum is formulated to provide deep hydration and improve your skin's overall texture, leaving you with a more radiant and youthful complexion.

Price: 499 (30ml)

Vivel Lavender & Almond Oil Body Wash

Vivel Lavender & Almond Oil Body Wash is designed to cleanse and moisturize the skin, leaving it soft and smooth. Infused with essential oils like pine and patchouli, it offers a pleasing fragrance that enhances the bathing experience. The high-foaming formula allows for ample lather even without a loofah, making it suitable for quick baths. Dermatologically tested, this body wash is suitable for all skin types and can be used by both men and women. It effectively washes away germs and protects the skin from pollution-related damage.

Price: Rs. 300

For him:

Fiama Man Grooming Essentials

Elevate his grooming ritual with this luxurious men's gift set, featuring essentials crafted for a complete refresh. Inside a sleek, premium pouch, he'll find a revitalizing face wash, soothing aftershave, invigorating shower gel, and an enticing perfume spray – perfect for a sophisticated touch every day. Gift him the ultimate in care and confidence

Price – 1499/-

Availability - https://www.fiama.in/fiama-man-grooming-essentials

EDW Essenza Mikkel

Another addition to the EDW Essenza portfolio is the enigmatic 'Mikkel' that embodies a fine balance between Mystery and Elegance. The sharp Lavender and Bergamot top notes blend sophistication with a hint of mystery. At the heart, sensual Neroli and serene Orange Blossom dance to an effortless tune of elegance. The rich and passionate undertones of Vanilla delicately bring out the aroma of Amber, creating an unmistakable aura.

Price- 3950/- for 75 ml