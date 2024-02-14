Valentine's Day Delight: Karan Singh Grover Melts Bipasha Basu's Heart with a Sweet Surprise

Bollywood power couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover painted their social media red (and pink!) with love this Valentine's Day, proving that romance thrives even amidst the sweet chaos of parenthood. While their daughter, Devi, enjoyed a peaceful slumber, Karan orchestrated a heartwarming surprise that left Bipasha gushing with joy.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a glimpse of Karan's special gesture, captioning it, "My monkey surprising me with Valentine's Day ritual while the baby is zzzing...A very quiet celebration! I love you @iamksgofficial." The photo, filled with love and laughter, captured the essence of their intimate celebration.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3TOqh_NG9x/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=626302d2-fc5f-4bc0-8abc-7a7614be50df

Not one to shy away from expressing his love, Karan returned the favor with an equally romantic post. Sharing a stunning picture of them together, he wrote, "My valentine for always…Happy Valentine's Day my love. Thank you for bearing with me @bipashabasu #monkeylove #youmyeverything #iloveyou." The playful hashtag "monkeylove," a term of endearment they often use, added a personal touch to his heartfelt message.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3TYXl3Ix5E/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=0f1d29ab-cd79-44aa-b8b5-45b3957a042e

But the love fest didn't stop there. Bipasha, known for her infectious enthusiasm, took a trip down memory lane, sharing a beautiful throwback picture from their mehndi ceremony. "My Forever Valentine @iamksgofficial," she wrote, followed by a sweet Valentine's Day wish for everyone. The image, radiating warmth and happiness, served as a reminder of their enduring love story.

Fans couldn't get enough of the couple's adorable display of affection. The comments section overflowed with messages of love, appreciation, and well-wishes for the happy couple. Their Valentine's Day celebration, though quiet and intimate, proved that love finds its way, even in the midst of busy schedules and growing families.