  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Life Style

Valentine's Day Gift Guide For All The Plant Moms Out There by Bonasila

Valentines Day Gift Guide For All The Plant Moms Out There by Bonasila
x
Highlights

Here's a guide to colorful planters that you can surprise your partner with: 1) Celosi By Bonasila Price: 1175/-Description: Celosi is Bonasila's...

Here's a guide to colorful planters that you can surprise your partner with:
1) Celosi By Bonasila

Price: 1175/-
Description: Celosi is Bonasila's small planters that are very lightweight yet promise to decorate your treasured furniture and floors just rightly. We're sure this range will be your favorite! The bowl-shaped design gives a touch of unique artistry along with simplicity.
2) Pento By Bonasila

Price: 2400/-
Description: Formed with pentagonal shapes, Pento is a geometrically inspired planter. It is a tabletop planter that can be placed over coffee tables, corner tables, office desks, etc. Pento comes in many sizes and is best suited for small plants that can grow well in indoor conditions.
3) Luccio By Bonasila

Price: 1175/-
Description: Luccio is crafted carefully with unique aesthetics along with FRP which makes it extremely tough and provides a perfect modern twist. These small tabletop planters have modern curves with great strength and stability. They are perfectly suitable for table tops, work desks, kitchen counters, dining tables, and coffee tables, or they could be used as cachepots.
4) Leppo By Bonasila:

Price: 2940/-
Description: Leppo is a simple yet significant designer planter. Take a glimpse at it from any angle; you will be amazed to see a curved base with great stability! Be it entrance lobbies or drawing halls, Leppo is a perfect host for welcoming plants.
5) Moso By Bonasila:

Price: 1175/-
Description: Elegant and minimal, these planters are crafted to be aesthetically subtle and create a calm space helping one connect to nature. This can be best used as an office table flower pot.
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick