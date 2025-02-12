Live
- Ravidas' teachings will continue to inspire generations: CM Mohan Yadav
- Justice delayed but delivered: BJP leaders react to Sajjan Kumar’s conviction in 1984 riots case
- Modi govt’s policies uplifted economic standards, strengthened public trust: Sonowal
- JEE Mains: MP's topper Majid Husain credits parents, teachers for his success
- Paris to Marseille, PM Modi-Macron bonhomie steals show as India and France solidify strategic partnership
- From 'Raanjhanaa' to 'Tere Ishk Mein': A sacred tradition continues for Aanand L Rai
- Clashes erupt over hoarding dispute in Jharkhand’s Koderma, 15 injured
- Sensex, Nifty end lower amid volatile trade, all eyes on US CPI data
- Libya releases 24 refugees from detention centre in Tripoli: UN
- China reveals names of moon-landing spacesuit, manned lunar rover
Just In
Valentine's Day Gift Guide For All The Plant Moms Out There by Bonasila
Highlights
Here's a guide to colorful planters that you can surprise your partner with: 1) Celosi By Bonasila Price: 1175/-Description: Celosi is Bonasila's...
Here's a guide to colorful planters that you can surprise your partner with:
1) Celosi By Bonasila
Price: 1175/-
Description: Celosi is Bonasila's small planters that are very lightweight yet promise to decorate your treasured furniture and floors just rightly. We're sure this range will be your favorite! The bowl-shaped design gives a touch of unique artistry along with simplicity.
2) Pento By Bonasila
Price: 2400/-
Description: Formed with pentagonal shapes, Pento is a geometrically inspired planter. It is a tabletop planter that can be placed over coffee tables, corner tables, office desks, etc. Pento comes in many sizes and is best suited for small plants that can grow well in indoor conditions.
3) Luccio By Bonasila
Price: 1175/-
Description: Luccio is crafted carefully with unique aesthetics along with FRP which makes it extremely tough and provides a perfect modern twist. These small tabletop planters have modern curves with great strength and stability. They are perfectly suitable for table tops, work desks, kitchen counters, dining tables, and coffee tables, or they could be used as cachepots.
4) Leppo By Bonasila:
Price: 2940/-
Description: Leppo is a simple yet significant designer planter. Take a glimpse at it from any angle; you will be amazed to see a curved base with great stability! Be it entrance lobbies or drawing halls, Leppo is a perfect host for welcoming plants.
5) Moso By Bonasila:
Price: 1175/-
Description: Elegant and minimal, these planters are crafted to be aesthetically subtle and create a calm space helping one connect to nature. This can be best used as an office table flower pot.
Next Story