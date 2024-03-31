Voices of Women: A celebration of contemporary art by emerging female artists

The "Voices of Women" exhibition, presented by Art Garde, is set to captivate art enthusiasts with its vibrant display of works by emerging and mid-career female artists from across India. As part of the Young Collectors’ Pop Up initiative, this showcase aims to shine a spotlight on the flourishing practices of women artists and challenge the traditional norms of the art world.

Despite the strides made towards gender equality, the representation of women artists in the art world remains a topic of concern. While equal representation between men and women artists is yet to be realized, platforms like the "Voices of Women" exhibition are working to address this disparity. By providing a stage for emerging female artists, this exhibition aims to amplify their voices and highlight their contributions to contemporary art.

The exhibition, which runs from 9th to 15th April at A2/22 Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi, features a curated selection of works across a variety of mediums, including painting, sculpture, mixed media, and more. Each artwork offers a unique perspective on contemporary issues, personal experiences, and societal norms, reflecting the diverse range of themes explored by women artists today.

One of the key objectives of the exhibition is to challenge stereotypes associated with women artists and provide a platform for their creative expression. Historically, women have often been pigeonholed into certain roles within the art world, but "Voices of Women" seeks to break free from these constraints and showcase the diversity of talent among female artists.

The exhibition also aims to address the lack of representation of women in art education and practice. Despite their significant contributions to the field, women artists continue to face barriers to entry, including limited access to resources and opportunities for mentorship. Through initiatives like the "Voices of Women" exhibition, organizers hope to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for women artists to thrive.

Among the participating artists is Malavika Rajnarayan, whose paintings use the human figure to create narratives infused with a feminine sensibility. Drawing inspiration from Indian classical music and knowledge traditions, her work offers a poignant exploration of identity and culture.

Tanushree Sarkar, an acclaimed art director known for her work in films, brings her unique perspective to the exhibition with pieces inspired by Indian history and culture. Through her artwork, she seeks to challenge conventional notions of femininity and empower women to reclaim their narratives.



AnushreeRabadia's works are conceptually derived from her environment, nature, and daily existence. Using pattern, texture, and rhythm, she creates visually captivating pieces that explore themes of identity and belonging.

Ekta Singha's art reflects a fusion of Mughal, Persian, and Rajput miniature painting traditions, infused with her own personal experiences and memories. Through her evocative use of materials and forms, she invites viewers on a journey of discovery through her captivating creations.

Maitreyi Desai's artworks explore themes of nature, ecology, and memory, reflecting her deep connection to her roots and ancestral home. Through layered metaphors and intricate details, she seeks to evoke a sense of nostalgia and belonging.

Neha Luthra's art practice draws on her own photography and life experiences, offering a deeply personal exploration of human intimacy, body consciousness, and sexuality. Through multimedia works, she challenges societal norms and celebrates the beauty of individuality.

SareenaKhemka's mixed media works explore urban landscapes and narratives of the past and future, inviting viewers to contemplate the evolving nature of cities and human existence.

Astha Patel's oil paintings and tempera works reflect her fascination with nature and ecology, offering a nuanced exploration of the interconnectedness of all living things.

Vijaya Chauhan's sculptures are inspired by her experiences with learning braille, inviting viewers to engage both visually and tactilely with her artwork.

TariniSethi's multimedia practice explores themes of human intimacy and sexuality, drawing inspiration from folklore and mythology to challenge conventional notions of gender and beauty.

Don't miss the opportunity to experience the rich tapestry of contemporary art by emerging female artists at the "Voices of Women" exhibition.