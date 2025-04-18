Vysya Achievers Awards 2025: Celebrating Excellence and Innovation

The Vysya Achievers Awards (VAA) 2025 will honour individuals who have made remarkable contributions across various fields. With a grand event set for May 27th at Aahwanam Lake Side Resorts in Gandipet, the awards recognise true heroes who inspire and impact society.

Key members of VAA, including distinguished entrepreneurs and philanthropists, are committed to celebrating talent and supporting rising achievers. Categories like Lifetime Achievement, Innovation, Trailblazer, and Young Star Prodigy will spotlight exceptional individuals and organisations.

The awards promise to empower winners through marketing, branding, and future project financing.