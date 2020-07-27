Walk on Stilts Day
Highlights
Walk on Stilts Day
If you've ever been to the circus or a parade, you have without a doubt seen someone walking along high above the crowd on a pair of stilts.
To the common man, stilts are the mainstay of theatrical performers, clowns, jugglers, and that odd looking fellow from the Liberal Arts College in their annual parade. What most people don't know is that stilts have a long and august history in many cultures, for reasons varying from ceremonial to purely practical.
Walk on Stilts Day is the perfect time to learn about this surprisingly useful tools, and maybe try out a pair for yourself.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story