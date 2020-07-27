If you've ever been to the circus or a parade, you have without a doubt seen someone walking along high above the crowd on a pair of stilts.

To the common man, stilts are the mainstay of theatrical performers, clowns, jugglers, and that odd looking fellow from the Liberal Arts College in their annual parade. What most people don't know is that stilts have a long and august history in many cultures, for reasons varying from ceremonial to purely practical.

Walk on Stilts Day is the perfect time to learn about this surprisingly useful tools, and maybe try out a pair for yourself.