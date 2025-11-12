Highlight:

The latest DIY nail trend uses colourful washi tape to create chic, salon-worthy designs at home—no artistic skills required.

Askari Jaffer

In the world of ever-evolving beauty trends, nail art continues to hold a special place for self-expression and creativity. From glossy gels to bold graphics and sparkling tips, nails have become miniature canvases that reflect personality, style, and even mood. And now, a fresh, innovative trend is sweeping through social media—Washi Tape Nails, a fun, affordable, and beginner-friendly way to get artistic fingertips without the fuss.

So, what makes this trend stand out? The secret lies in washi tape—a lightweight, decorative paper tape originally used for journaling, scrapbooking, and craft projects. Traditionally made from natural fibres such as rice, hemp, or bamboo, washi tape comes in a dazzling range of colours, patterns, and textures. Its thin, flexible, and easily removable nature makes it ideal not only for crafts but now, surprisingly, for nail art too.

In an era dominated by expensive gel manicures and intricate salon treatments like Russian manicures, the washi tape hack offers a refreshing change. It’s an easy, low-cost alternative for those who love stylish nails but want to skip long salon appointments or the damage caused by harsh chemicals. This DIY approach turns nail care into a relaxing, creative ritual—one that’s as simple as layering and sealing colourful tape strips over a base coat.

How it works

To try this at home, start by selecting your favourite washi tape pattern—florals, pastels, or geometric shapes are popular choices. Begin with a clean nail surface and apply a base coat of gel or regular polish in a shade that complements your tape. Once dry, cut small strips of washi tape and gently press them onto your nails, adjusting for symmetry and alignment. Trim any excess from the edges for a neat finish.

Once you’re happy with the design, apply a layer of clear top coat to seal the tape in place. This not only enhances shine but also prevents peeling or fraying. For extra flair, you can add rhinestones, decals, or charms to personalize the look even further.

Why it’s trending

What makes washi tape nails particularly appealing is how accessible and forgiving the process is. Unlike intricate brushwork or stencils, this method requires no artistic skill, steady hand, or expensive equipment. It’s perfect for anyone who enjoys experimenting with nail art but prefers quick, mess-free results. Plus, since washi tape can be easily removed without damaging the nail bed, switching styles is effortless—making it ideal for those who love to change their look often.

Beyond its creative potential, the washi tape trend taps into a broader DIY beauty movement that values sustainability and self-expression over perfection. As people continue to explore at-home beauty hacks, this trend beautifully bridges craft and care—turning everyday tape into a statement of style.

With its blend of simplicity, affordability, and creativity, Washi Tape Nails are fast becoming the newest obsession in the beauty community—proof that sometimes, the best nail art doesn’t come from a salon but from your craft drawer.