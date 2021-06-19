Happy Father’s Day 2021: What does Bible say about Father’s great love?’

Happy Father's Day 2021: Father's day is celebrated every year, in the month of June, 3rd Sunday. This year, it falls on 20th June. Every father plays significant role in a child's life. Many people tend to exchange cards, prepare hearty meals, bake cakes and even present flowers to their fathers as a symbol of their gratitude and love.

When we read the bible, we understand how heavenly father has loved the world, that he did not spare his only son, but gave him up for us all, hence surely he will give us good things

We may have heard many times, that God loves us, he is our father, his love is unconditional, no matter what. Not everyone is ready to accept it; a few may struggle to believe it because they might have a experienced negative relationship with their own father or sincerely disbelieve that someone might really love and care for them unconditionally, as the world is so selfish.

Some of the quotes from the Bible about father's love

1. Psalm 103:13

As a father shows compassion to his children, so the Lord shows compassion to those who fear him.

2. 1 John 3:1

See what kind of love the Father has given to us, that we should be called children of God; and so we are. The reason why the world does not know us is that it did not know him.

3. Proverbs 3:11-12

My son, do not despise the Lord's discipline or be weary of his reproof, for the Lord reproves him whom he loves, as a father the son in whom he delights.

4. Ephesians 6:4

Fathers, do not provoke your children to anger, but bring them up in the discipline and instruction of the Lord.

5. Proverbs 22:6

Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old, he will not depart from it.

6. Psalm 127:3-5

Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one's youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate.

7. Colossians 3:21

Fathers, do not provoke your children, lest they become discouraged.

8. John 3:16

For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.

9. Proverbs 23:24

The father of the righteous will greatly rejoice; he who fathers a wise son will be glad in him.

10. Hebrew 12:7

It is for discipline that you have to endure. God is treating you as sons. For what son is there whom his father does not discipline?