What is the longest bridge in the world?
Highlights
The Danyang-Kunshan Grand Bridge is the longest bridge in the world, with a length of 164.8 km
The Danyang-Kunshan Grand Bridge is the longest bridge in the world, with a length of 164.8 km (102.4 miles) 12. It is a viaduct located in Jiangsu province in China and was built over a period of four years with the purpose of improving transportation in the Yangtze River Delta region 34. The construction of the bridge began in 2006 and was completed in 2010 at a total cost of $8.5 billion.
The bridge is a part of the Beijing-Shanghai High-Speed Railway and has a total of 10,000 workers employed for its construction. The bridge is made up of 10,000 segments and is supported by 2,300 piers. The bridge is designed to withstand earthquakes and typhoons.
