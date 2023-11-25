Why is Constitution Day of India celebrated on November 26? History, Meaning and 10 Facts of Samvidhan Divas

Every year on November 26th, India commemorates Constitution Day, a day dedicated to honouring the adoption of the Constitution of India. Also known as National Law Day, this day marks the culmination of the Constituent Assembly's tireless efforts in crafting the supreme law of the land. The Constitution, which came into effect on January 26th, 1950, serves as the bedrock of Indian democracy, enshrining the fundamental rights and liberties of its citizens.

The Significance of Constitution Day

Constitution Day holds immense significance for India, a nation deeply rooted in its democratic values. It serves as a reminder of the nation's commitment to upholding the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. The day also pays tribute to the visionary minds who meticulously drafted the Constitution, led by the esteemed Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the Chairman of the Drafting Committee.

Key Objectives of Constitution Day

The primary objectives of Constitution Day are to:

1. Promote Constitutional Awareness: Enhance public understanding of the Constitution's importance, its provisions, and the fundamental rights it guarantees.

2. Reinforce Constitutional Values: Instill a deep appreciation for the values enshrined in the Constitution, such as justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, among Indian citizens.

3. Celebrate Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's Legacy: Honor the remarkable contributions of Dr B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Role of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment plays a crucial role in organizing and promoting Constitution Day celebrations across the country. It collaborates with various educational institutions, government agencies, and civil society organizations to conduct seminars, workshops, and other awareness-raising activities.

A Glimpse into the History of the Indian Constitution

The journey of the Indian Constitution began in 1946 when the Constituent Assembly was formed. Over the next three years, the Assembly meticulously deliberated and drafted the Constitution, incorporating the aspirations of the newly independent nation. On November 26th, 1949, the Constitution was adopted, marking a momentous milestone in India's history.

Understanding the Importance of Constitution Day

Constitution Day holds immense importance for several reasons:

1. Upholding Democratic Values: It serves as a constant reminder of the nation's commitment to upholding democratic principles and ensuring the rule of law.

2. Guiding Principle for Governance: The Constitution serves as the guiding framework for all governmental actions, ensuring that they align with the fundamental rights and liberties of the citizens.

3. Promoting Unity and Harmony: The Constitution's emphasis on justice, equality, and fraternity fosters a sense of unity and harmony among the diverse population of India.

Ten Interesting Facts about the Indian Constitution

1. The original manuscript of the Constitution was written on handmade parchment sheets.

2. The Constitution was hand-calligraphed by Prem Behari Narain Raizada, a renowned calligrapher.

3. The borders of each page of the Constitution were adorned with artwork by Nand Lal Bose, a pioneer of modern Indian art.

4. The Constitution was initially written in both Hindi and English.

5. The Constitution took nearly three years to draft, involving meticulous debates and discussions within the Constituent Assembly.

6. The Constitution contains 448 articles, divided into 22 Parts and 12 Schedules.

7. The Constitution has been amended 115 times since its adoption.

8. The Constitution is the longest written constitution of any sovereign republic in the world.

9. The Constitution establishes India as a socialist, secular, democratic republic.

10. The Constitution guarantees a wide range of fundamental rights to its citizens, including the right to equality, freedom of speech, and the right to life.

Constitution Day serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring legacy of India's democratic tradition. It is a day to celebrate the nation's commitment to upholding the fundamental principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, as enshrined in the Constitution. By understanding and upholding the values enshrined in the Constitution, we can collectively contribute to a more just, equitable, and prosperous India.