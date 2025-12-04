Why Sunscreen Is Essential Even in Winter: A Year-Round Skincare Must

Many people tend to relax their sun protection routine as soon as winter sets in. The cooler weather often creates the impression that the sun’s rays are less harmful, leading to skipped or inconsistent sunscreen use. However, skin experts around the world agree that sunscreen is just as important in winter as it is in the peak of summer.

Even on cold or cloudy days, the skin continues to be exposed to ultraviolet radiation. A significant portion of these rays can easily travel through clouds, haze, pollution, and even window glass. This means everyday activities—such as working near a window, driving, or stepping outdoors for a short walk—still expose your skin to UV damage, regardless of the season.

Of the two major types of UV rays, UVA rays are the ones that penetrate deeper into the skin. These rays are responsible for tanning, pigmentation, early signs of ageing, and damage to skin cells over time. Crucially, UVA levels remain relatively constant throughout the year, making winter protection non-negotiable if you want to maintain healthy, youthful skin.

How to Pick the Right Sunscreen for Winter

Choosing a sunscreen becomes easier when you keep a few basic guidelines in mind:

Select a sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher for everyday use.

for everyday use. Ensure it offers broad-spectrum protection , meaning it shields against both UVA and UVB rays.

, meaning it shields against both UVA and UVB rays. Those who tan easily or struggle with pigmentation can benefit from sunscreens with a higher PA rating.

Your skin type can also influence which texture works best:

Oily or acne-prone skin: Lightweight gel or fluid sunscreens are ideal.

Lightweight gel or fluid sunscreens are ideal. Dry or sensitive skin: Cream-based sunscreens provide extra comfort and hydration.

Cream-based sunscreens provide extra comfort and hydration. Pigmentation-prone skin: Tinted sunscreens can help protect against visible light, which may worsen dark spots.

Correct Sunscreen Application Matters

Using the right amount of sunscreen is crucial for effective protection. A common issue is applying too little, which significantly reduces its benefits.

A simple application guide includes:

One teaspoon of sunscreen for the face and neck.

Reapplying every 2–3 hours if spending long periods outdoors.

Covering often-neglected areas like the ears, neck, and hands.

Avoiding the mixing of sunscreen with moisturisers or makeup, as this can dilute the formulation and weaken its protection.

A Healthy Winter Habit

Winter weather may feel gentle on the skin, but UV exposure continues silently. Regular sunscreen use during colder months helps prevent dullness, uneven tone, pigmentation, and premature ageing. With consistent protection, you support healthier skin and reduce long-term risks, making sunscreen a simple yet essential part of your year-round skincare routine.