Why Women May Need More Sleep Than Men: The Science Behind Restless Nights

We’ve all heard that 7 to 8 hours of sleep a night is the golden rule for feeling rested and alert. But for many women, that magic number doesn’t always lead to feeling refreshed. If you’re waking up groggy despite getting your “recommended” rest, you’re not alone—and science may finally have some answers.

Women often report poorer sleep quality than men, and research suggests they may actually need more rest to recover fully. On average, women sleep around 20 minutes longer than men each night. A large-scale study involving 70,000 participants revealed that women aged 40–44 slept about 23–29 minutes more than their male counterparts. Women also spend more time in deep, restorative stages of sleep, yet still often wake up feeling less refreshed. So, what’s going on?

The Hormone Factor

Women’s sleep is closely linked to hormonal shifts throughout their lives. From puberty and menstruation to pregnancy and menopause, these changes can disrupt natural sleep patterns. Many women notice poorer sleep before their periods, while others deal with night sweats and hot flashes during perimenopause that interrupt rest.

Mental and Emotional Influences

Psychological factors also play a major role. Women are statistically more likely to experience anxiety, depression, and trauma-related disorders, all of which can interfere with sleep. The tendency to overthink or ruminate before bed further contributes to insomnia or disturbed rest.

No One-Size-Fits-All Rule

Although studies show women tend to sleep more, it's important to remember that sleep needs are individual—just like height or shoe size. What matters most is the quality of sleep, not just the quantity.

Understanding the complex relationship between hormones, mental health, and sleep can help women take steps toward better rest. Prioritizing self-care, seeking medical guidance when needed, and creating a relaxing bedtime routine can make a big difference in sleep quality over time.