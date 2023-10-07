World Cotton Day is a Celebration of cotton and an opportunity to show its enduring positive impact. The global community is invited to join us in celebrating the world’s most important natural fiber! World Cotton Day — held annually on 7 October — is an opportunity to highlight the role of cotton in creating jobs and maintaining economic stability in cotton-producing countries, particularly in least-developed countries (LDCs). Celebrations marking the day aim to foster sustainable trade policies and to enable developing countries to benefit from participating in every step of the cotton value chain.

The WTO hosted the first World Cotton Day on 7 October 2019 in response to an initiative of the Cotton-4 countries: Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad and Mali. The event was organized by the WTO Secretariat in collaboration with the secretariats of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the International Trade Centre (ITC) and the International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC).