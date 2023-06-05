World Environment Day 2023: Famous Quotes

The day is celebrated on June 5 to advocate the causes of the environment call of action. Remind your loved ones and friends about the need to take action to protect our environment with these quotes. Check out some of the most creative quotes to celebrate this day.

1. “The environment is everything that isn't me.” - Albert Einstein

2. “To sit in the shade on a fine day, and look upon verdure, is the most perfect refreshment.” —Jane Austen

3. “The Earth does not belong to us. We belong to the Earth.” - Chief Seattle

4. “The environment is where we all meet; where we all have a mutual interest; it is the one thing all of us share.” - Lady Bird Johnson

5. “The world’s big and I want to have a good look at it before it gets dark.” —John Muir

6. “If we surrendered to earth’s intelligence, we could rise up rooted, like trees.” —Rainer Maria Rilke

7. “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second-best time is now.” - Chinese Proverb

8. “The Earth will not continue to offer its harvest, except with faithful stewardship. We cannot say we love the land and then take steps to destroy it for use by future generations.” - John Paul II

9. “We have forgotten how to be good guests, how to walk lightly on the Earth as its other creatures do." - Barbara Ward

10. “To forget how to dig the earth and to tend the soil is to forget ourselves.” - Mahatma Gandhi

11. “Joy in looking and comprehending is nature’s most beautiful gift.” - Albert Einstein

12. “Everything in nature invites us constantly to be what we are.” - Gretel Ehrlich

13. “The desire that guides me in all I do is the desire to harness the forces of nature to the service of mankind.” - Nikola Tesla

14. “Those who contemplate the beauty of the earth find reserves of strength that will endure as long as life lasts.” - Rachel Carson

15. “The least movement is of importance to all nature. The entire ocean is affected by a pebble.” - Blaise Pascal

16. “Solitary trees, if they grow at all, grow strong.” - Winston Churchill

17. “Mother Nature speaks in a language understood within the peaceful mind of the sincere observer.” - Radhanath Swami

18. “The sun, with all those planets revolving around it and dependent on it, can still ripen a bunch of grapes as if it had nothing else in the universe to do.” -Galileo Galilei