World Humanitarian Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and How You Can Contribute

Every year on August 19, World Humanitarian Day is celebrated to honour humanitarian efforts worldwide and improve human well-being. For decades, in times of crisis, the resilience of the human spirit has led people to lend their support. The United Nations General Assembly marks this occasion each year to unite partners worldwide. The main objective is to defend the survival, well-being and dignity of populations affected by crises and guarantee the safety of those who provide assistance.

The theme of World Humanitarian Day is "Whatever Happens". The United Nations believes that humanitarian workers are united by a common goal: to rescue and protect lives. They will never compromise humanitarian beliefs and seek to make the best judgments for people. They serve. However, humanitarian work is challenging and risky, but we remain committed to overcoming obstacles and delivering vital aid to those in need.

World Humanitarian Day 2023: History

On August 19, 2003, a bombing attack on the Canal Hotel in Baghdad, Iraq, killed 22 aid workers. Sergio Vieira de Mello, the UN Secretary General's Special Representative for Iraq, was among the dead. Five years later, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared August 19 World Humanitarian Day. The United Nations Office marks this day in partnership with the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

World Humanitarian Day 2023: Significance

All over the world, both men and women risk their lives to work for humanitarian causes. Amazingly, his efforts are driven purely by selflessness, devoid of hidden agendas. They do not hesitate to offer labour to those in need or fight in places often plagued by social violence.

World Humanitarian Day honours them and their selfless contributions. It recognises that with each passing year, the scale and complexities of this selfless service are evolving. The job is more complex and risky than ever now, with geopolitical tensions rising, a flagrant disregard for international humanitarian law, and deliberate attacks and attempts at disinformation.

World Humanitarian Day 2023: How To Contribute?

Every day, countless humanitarian organisations carry out crucial work. Your support can ensure the continuation of their efforts. By sharing strategies and resources related to some of the critical challenges humanitarian workers face today, you can encourage others to consider volunteering.

1. Donate to a humanitarian organisation

Many reputable organisations work to help people in need around the world. Donating to one of these organisations can help provide food, shelter, medical care, and other essential assistance to those suffering.

2. Volunteer your time

There are many opportunities to volunteer your time to help humanitarian causes. You can volunteer at a local soup kitchen, homeless shelter, or refugee camp. You can also volunteer to help with fundraising or promotional work.

3. Spread awareness

Talk to your friends, family and colleagues about World Humanitarian Day and the importance of humanitarian work. Share information about humanitarian organisations and how people can get involved.

4. Use social media

Use social media to raise awareness about World Humanitarian Day and the work of aid workers. Share stories, photos and videos that highlight the challenges and successes of humanitarian work.

5. Contact your elected officials

Let your elected officials know you support humanitarian work and want them to prioritise humanitarian funding.