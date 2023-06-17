Live
- Learn to talk less and work more
- Non-state actors complicate Ukraine war
- Delayed monsoon keeps Telangana farmers on the edge
- Chiranjeevi-Kalyan Krishna’s film is not a remake of ‘Bro Daddy!’
- Prepare action plan to fight for justice for scribes: Bandi Sanjay
- Telangana High Court registers suo motu PIL as 3 die after consuming illicit toddy
- Tirupati: Bhumana hails teachers’ role in moulding students’ future
- TSRTC introduces T-9 ticket in village light bus
- Four dead, nine injured after Van collides with car in Konaseema
- Tirupati: Complete PM Kisan e-KYC process by June 30: DAO
World Juggling Day
Juggling day was established by the International Jugglers Association and is dedicated to preserving and spreading the history of the art of juggling. Juggling as an art form is far older than most people credit, going back well over 4,000 years.
The first evidence of juggling as an art form goes back to the wall of a tomb in Egypt. A group of women is seen dancing and performing with up to three balls. Other forms of juggling can be found in China, where the ancient Chu warrior Xiong Yiliao was reported to practice nòngwán, the art of “throwing multiple objects up and down without dropping.”
