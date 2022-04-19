World Liver Day 2022 : Liver Cleansing tips, Quotes & Messages

Each year, on 19th April World Liver Day is observed, to spread the awareness about the disease related to liver.



Liver is the 2nd most complex organ in the body. It performs varied crucial functions associated with digestion, immunity, metabolism and the storage of nutrients within the body.

Whatever we drink or eat, including the medicine, it has to pass through the liver. It is impossible for anyone to survive without a liver. It is also stated that liver is an organ, which can be easily damaged, if one does not take good care of it.

World Liver Day 2022: Liver Cleansing Tips

1. It is always healthy to use olive oil

2. It is significant to eat garlic, grapefruit, carrot, green leafy vegetable, apples and walnuts.

3. Regularly have lime juice, green tea and also lemon

4. Always prefer alternative grains such as millet.

5. Add cruciferous vegetables such cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower

6. It would be good to use turmeric in food.

World Liver Day 2022: Quotes

1. Berries are the healthiest fruit, offering potential protection against cancer and heart disease, boosting the immune system and acting as a guard for the liver and brain." - Michael Greger

2. "The liver, that great maroon snail: No wave of emotion sweeps it. Neither music nor mathematics gives it pause in its appointed tasks." - Richard Seize

3. Alas, their love may be called appetite. No motion of the liver, but the palate." - William Shakespeare

4. "You ought to take more exercise if you're inclined to have a liver. Play golf." - Daphne du Maurier

5. "Your liver is your vital detoxification organ, and if it becomes overloaded with toxins from the food, drink, or medications you're consuming, you'll have more toxins circulating throughout your body, damaging your organs and glands. Detoxing your liver will help it work more efficiently and help you slim your waistline." - Suzanne Somers

6. "If we practiced medicine like we practice education, we'd look for the liver on the right side and left side in alternate years." - Alfred Kazin

World Liver Day 2022 Messages

1. Give your children love and care, not Hepatitis.

2. Don't neglect your health, it is your duty to go for a check-up on World Liver Day.

3. Let us educate more people about the causes and consequences of liver disease on World Liver Day.

4. World Liver Day is an occasion that reminds us to stay aware and informed about the disease of the Liver.

5. On World Liver Day, let us stand beside all those who are suffering from liver diseases and let them know that they are not alone in their battle against liver disease.

6. One can easily avoid liver disease by staying a little bit cautious and following healthy practices.

7. It is high time that we take a lesson from all the deaths that are caused due to liver disease every year.

8. On World Liver Day, let us put an end to all forms of discrimination that is meted out to people suffering from liver diseases.

9.You won't be able to see the symptoms of Hepatitis every time, so beware. Happy World Liver Day.

10. You might not be able to see it but that doesn't mean that you don't have it, this makes it pertinent for you to go for a check-up on World Liver Day.