  1. Home
  2. Business
Business

Maruti Suzuki continues as India’s No. 1 PV exporter for fifth consecutive calendar year

  • Created On:  2 Jan 2026 5:51 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki continues as India’s No. 1 PV exporter for fifth consecutive calendar year
X

  • With 3.95 lakh vehicles shipped, export volumes grew by over 21% in CY 2025 compared to CY 2024
  • The company re-entered Europe with the commencement of exports of e VITARA in August 2025

Tags

Maruti Suzuki ExportsMake in IndiaPassenger Vehicle ExportsElectric Vehicle e VITARAIndia Manufacturing Growth
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Rammohan Naidu thanks centre for sanctioning railway demands for Srikakulam

Rajya Sabha Passes Aircraft Interests Bill, Strengthening Leasing Laws

National News

More
Share it
X