Maruti Suzuki continues as India’s No. 1 PV exporter for fifth consecutive calendar year

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (“Maruti Suzuki”) today announced that it has exported 3.95 lakh vehicles in 2025, its highest ever in any calendar year. This marks a growth of over 21% as compared to CY 2024. This achievement is set to put the company at the top as India’s No. 1 passenger vehicle exporter* for the fifth consecutive year. Aligned with the national vision of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’, the company’s export growth reflects India’s capability to manufacture globally competitive products to serve international customers.

In 2025, Maruti Suzuki exported 18 models to over 100 countries. The year also marked the commencement of export of Suzuki’s first Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), the e VITARA. Following the flag-off of the BEV by Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, at Maruti Suzuki’s Hansalpur facility in August’25, over 13,000 units have already been exported to 29 countries, predominantly in Europe.

Speaking on the milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “This is a proud moment for the company as we record our highest-ever calendar year exports of 3.95 lakh units. It reflects India’s manufacturing strength and trust of customers worldwide. At a time when global trade is passing through a turbulent phase, we regard this 21% growth as a responsible contribution in supporting the nation’s export momentum.”