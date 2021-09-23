World Maritime Day: know this year's year, its significance and how it is celebrated

World Maritime Day is celebrated annually to offer an opportunity to focus its attention on the significance of shipping as well as other maritime activities and to emphasize a particular aspect of the work of the International Maritime Organization.



Without the international transportation of goods which is facilitated by those in the maritime industry, the world's economy may be unable to function. This is a fact, which may be overlooked by many, with World Maritime Day, being organized to help address this issue.

World Maritime Day was 1st held on 17th March 1978, to mark the 20 anniversary of the International Maritime Organization, which has been expanded from the original 21 member states to 167 and presently it encompasses all major nations, who are involved in the maritime industry.

The world Maritime Day 2021, this year's theme is, seafarers, at the core of shipping's future.

Numerous maritime organizations as well as unions hold special events and activities to celebrate this day. These an activity as well as the event does range from symposiums to luncheons and school lessons which focus on the day.

Few classes might organize a trip to a any maritime museum, so that the students can understand the significance of the maritime industry in shaping the world history as well as significance in world trade.

Throughout the history, people have understood that international regulation is followed by numerous countries worldwide may improve marine safety so many treaties have been adopted since the 19th century.

The IMO's Original name was the inter-Governmental Maritime Consultative Organization(IMCO) but the name has been changed in 182 to IMO.The IMO majorly focuses on areas such as safety, environmental concerns, legal matters, maritime security, technical co-operation and efficiency of shipping.

This membership includes virtually all the nations of the world with an interest in maritime affairs, which include those involved in the shipping industry as well as coastal states with an interest in protecting their maritime environment.