World Mental Health Day: How one can Avoid Depression in Teens & Kids

Depression is very common among the adults, but at the same time, it does not spare teens as well as kids. Both childhood and teenage stage are crucial stages, here you will have having numerous challenges such as schooling, facing exams and at the same time combating peer pressure as well as meeting social expectation.



During the childhood days as well as the teenage years, several changes do take place, keeping track of children's mental wellbeing during the above period, is definitely very crucial responsibility for any parent and they should discharge the above duty with utmost care.

While we find that, depression can be mentally debilitating in Children and it can severely affect their happiness as well as performance, finding out signs of depression in children as well as teens is going to be crucial so that, it can be prevented before it becomes worse and concerning.

Tips for the parent by the World Health Organization (WHO) to prevent depression in kids, commemorating the World Mental Health Day, 2021.

Depression is rare in children

Yes, we find depression is rare among children when compared to adults; it is not uncommon for kids to experience emotional problems. However, we find depression is quite common older children as well as teenagers.

Few signs of an emotional problems faced by our children include stomach ache, headache, withdrawal from you as well as persistent crying. Depressed children may appear to be lost interest in playing, they tend to appear irritable and also they tend to experience difficulties in concentration.

Ask what is worrying them

When you tend to feel that your child might be facing depression, first and the foremost thing, one should do, is ask them how she or he is feeling and then try to find out as to what is worrying them, if they tend to look restless.

During few crucial moments such as starting of school, exams and puberty, you should pay special attention as to how your kids are faring and also ensure they are comfortable with the varied changes they are undergoing.

Motivate your children to follow regular routine

Parents should always motivate their children to be regular with regards to eating as well as sleeping routing and they should be physically active. Engaging in varied activities, which they tend to usually enjoy and bring them some respite and help escape depression.

Do not leave them alone

You must never leave the kids alone, especially when they are depressed, always spend time with your children and make them realize that you care for them and that they are very important.

Seek professional help

Incase, you may find that, the depressive nature of your kid is unmanageable or concerning, then you must not hesitate to seek professional help from varied mental health experts as they tend to be well equipped to suggest the right way out.

If you tend to notice signs of self harm in your kids, then you must seek expert help from emergency services or health care professionals. Remove sharp objects, firearms and medicines from their vicinity.

Instill a sense of being wanted

When it comes to, fighting and preventing depression among the kids as well as teens, parents tend to play a bigger role to play. The best thing, one must avoid is depression in these stages of life, is to spend with children regularly and one should keep a close watch to find out different signs of stress as well as depression in them before they get worse. Instilling a sense of being wanted and also cared is very effective way to prevent in depression in both, kids as well as teens.