World Ocean Day: History, theme and how to celebrate

World Oceans Day was established by the United Nations in 2008 and is recognised on June 8 of each year. Their goal is to raise awareness about the importance of the ocean and the ways in which it can be protected. It is organised by the Division of Ocean Affairs and Law of the Sea of the Office of Legal Affairs, in collaboration with Oceanic Global, in the form of conferences and seminars each year. Our oceans feed us, regulate our climate, and release most of the oxygen we breathe. The seas make up 70% of our plant and provide a home for various living things.

World Oceans Day is a reminder of the importance of the oceans in sustaining life. It was established after the meaning of this message was understood. Every year, human action endangers and destroys an increasing amount of aquatic life in multiple ways. Overfishing of one species, dumping of chemicals and waste, and unsustainable practices have greatly damaged it. World Oceans Day sends the message that protecting the oceans and embracing sustainable resource use are critical to our survival.

Every year, the UN adopts a new theme to celebrate World Oceans Day. This year, it's 'Planet Ocean: The Tides Are Turning'. The United Nations aims to convey the message that the oceans must be given priority as they are essential to our existence.

On this day, people come together to celebrate our personal connection to the sea and raise awareness of the crucial role it plays in our lives. People are becoming more aware of how important the oceans are to human life and how we can help protect them.

Various events have been and will be held around the world on June 8th. Conferences, seminars and debates are organised to bring together world leaders in conversations on the protection of the oceans and to exchange information. This is a day that also helps us recognize that the main contributor to water pollution is plastic.

World Oceans Day helps people learn about the value of the ocean and why it is critical that each and every one of us work to preserve it.