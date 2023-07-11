World Population Day, celebrated on July 11 each year, is a global initiative to raise awareness of the challenges of rapid population growth. Population growth has significant implications for the environment and development in general. By promoting awareness, this day sheds light on the consequences of overpopulation and encourages action to address these issues.

The main focus of World Population Day is to highlight various population-related concerns, including the importance of family planning, poverty alleviation, maternal health, gender equality, and human rights. Recognised by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), this day provides an opportunity to recognise and celebrate progress in these areas.

Every year, various events and activities are scheduled, primarily at schools and universities, to raise awareness of the issues associated with the expanding population. These include seminar discussions, educational information sessions, and essay contests.

“It took hundreds of thousands of years for the world population to grow to one billion; then, it multiplied by seven in just another 200 years.

In 2011, the world population reached the 7 billion marks, stands at nearly 7.9 billion in 2021, and is expected to grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and 10.9 billion in 2100, reports the UN.