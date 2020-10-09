World Post Day 2020: Know More About this Day

Knock Knock! Postman!

Oh! Its long time I did not hear this; I used to hear this often when I was a kid. But why am I telling you about this now? Any guess? Yes, because today it is World Post Day! Here are a few facts you need to know about this day.

World Post Day was first declared on October 9, 1969, UPU Congress in Tokyo, Japan. Shri Anand Mohan Narula, a member of the Indian delegation, submitted the proposal to celebrate world post day. India has the largest postal network in the world.

World Post Day is observed on October 9 every year worldwide. It is celebrated as the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), which started in 1874 in Switzerland. To be noted, the UPU was the start of the global communications revolution, presenting the ability to write and be in touch with people all over the world. From 1969, countries across the globe celebrate this day to show the postal service importance.

This year during pandemic postal workers emerged as Covid-19 warriors, working round the clock to make sure distribution of all the necessary items from medicines, testing kits to money.

Ravi Shankar Prasad congratulated the employees of the Indian Postal Department.









On #WorldPostDay, I want to congratulate all the employees of @IndiaPostOffice- the largest postal network in the world, for their stellar service to citizens even during pandemic.

My tribute to those employees who lost their lives during the pandemic while serving the nation. pic.twitter.com/9q5br2GdEs — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) October 9, 2020











Happy World Postal Day to all the employees of the postal department. who are doing important work of communication even in the age of technology and are always ready to deliver their letters and important documents on time with sincerity and loyalty!#WorldPostDay — Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhonsle (@Chh_Udayanraje) October 9, 2020











Despite all odds, India post has been a great support to us during the time of the pandemic in the country. On the occasion of #WorldPostDay, I would like to extend my gratitude to all the postal workers, postal operators and others who work hard to deliver us our mails. pic.twitter.com/fh5zvF6YUm — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) October 9, 2020







The United Nations says the celebration of World Post Day aims at raising awareness of the postal sector in our everyday lives. How it plays an essential role in people and their businesses; and its contribution towards the social and economic development of countries.

Each year World Post Day is celebrated by more than 150 countries in different ways. In a few countries, a holiday is declared while some Posts also reward their employees for excellent service on this day.