World Science Day for Peace and Development History
Science Day for Peace and Development is observed annually on November 10 to honor the contributions of the scientific community to world peace and development. World Science Day for Peace and Development honors the societal benefits that have resulted from scientific advancements. This day is primarily observed to bring attention to the significance of science and technology in our daily lives.
The inaugural World Science Conference was convened in 1999 by the International Council for Science and UNESCO. Attending the occasion in Hungary, a number of delegations concurred that scientific education is an essential component of society. A unanimous decision was reached to designate a specific day or week for the study of science.
In response to the conference attendees’ desire to advance scientific literacy, an action plan was formulated. The title of this initiative was Science Agenda—Framework for Action. The Executive Body of UNESCO sanctioned Science Day for Peace and Development the following year.