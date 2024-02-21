World Thinking Day 2024: Date, history and significance

It's essential to celebrate and empower young girls and women worldwide. The potential held by the younger generation of women is vast, and by fostering friendship, sisterhood, and empowerment, we can unlock their capabilities and help them break through barriers to reach new heights. World Thinking Day is dedicated to strengthening the bonds among young women and discovering ways to uplift and empower them. As we prepare to commemorate World Thinking Day this year, here are some key facts to keep in mind:



Date:

World Thinking Day is celebrated annually on February 22nd. This year, it falls on a Thursday, marking a special occasion for young women worldwide.

History:

The roots of World Thinking Day trace back to 1926 when delegates from various nations convened at Camp Edith Macy in New York for the fourth World Conference of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts. During this gathering, a decision was made to designate a day specifically for the recognition of guides and girl scouts. February 22nd was chosen as the date, commemorating the joint birthday of Lord Baden-Powell, the esteemed founder of the Scout and Guide movement, and his wife, Olave. Since its inception, World Thinking Day has been embraced globally as a momentous occasion.

Significance:

World Thinking Day serves as a platform to raise funds aimed at empowering and developing approximately 10 million Girl Guides and Girl Scouts worldwide. This year's theme, "Our World, Our Thriving Future," underscores the importance of fostering an inclusive world abundant with equal opportunities for every girl to flourish and prosper. It is a day dedicated to honouring the resilience, fortitude, and ambition of women across the globe. Observing this day entails reflecting on the strides made in achieving gender equality while also identifying and addressing areas necessitating further action. By celebrating sisterhood and empowerment, we pave the way for a future where young women can break through barriers and reach for the stars.