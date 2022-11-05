World Tsunami Awareness Day 2022: Theme & Quotes

World Tsunami Awareness Day 2022 would be celebrated today, 5th November 2022. Tsunamis can create havoc in people lives, they not only destroy properties, but many human lives have been lost due to Tsunami. The above day is observed in order to create awareness among people about its ill-effects of this environmental Catastrophe and ways to mitigate them.

After almost a century, a devastating Tsunami struck the world in the year, 2004. Nearing to 2,27,000 people died as a result of the Tsunami, which struck the Indian Ocean and had an impact on different nations, which include Thailand, Indonesia, India and Srilanka.

This year, the theme for World Tsunami Awareness Day is Awareness about Tsunami Early-warning systems.

World Tsunami Awareness Day 2022:Inspirational Quotes

1. The thoughts of letting go of everything I love overwhelms like a tsunami of sorrow.

Sandra Cisneros

2. Tsunamis don't always often last. And so, you know, once the tsunami of Trump has ridden across the land and caused its destruction to the Republican Party, at some point, if he doesn't get the presidency, then someone will have to step up and rebuild and come back with a optimistic Reaganite approach to the Party. But right now it looks like the tsunami is, is flying with full force.

Marc Thiessen

3. "Nature has a myriad of weapons to combat human arrogance." [Wayne Gerard Trotman]

4. With the terrible earthquake and resulting tsunami that have devastated Japan, the only good news is that anyone exposed to excess radiation from the nuclear power plants is now probably much less likely to get cancer.

Ann Coulter

5. "Then he heard a distant rumble - louder than thunder. Looking out to sea, Sawat saw a grey wall of water, the width of the horizon, tumbling at high speed towards the shoreline." [Kevin Ansbro, Kinnara]

6. After surviving the tsunami in Sri Lanka and facing that moment where I was not sure if I would live to see the next, I learned all that matters is now.

Rosie Fellner

7. "We always say live for today and don't waste time worrying about tomorrow. But what keeps us up at night is knowing that tomorrow is roaring down on us like a tsunami, and a lot of us don't know how to swim." [Barbara Nickless, Ambush]

8. "It is getting hazardous to live next to the ocean." [Steven Magee]

9. Being here, it is just impossible to imagine what that was like, when the Tsunami hit. [Connie Sellecca]

10. I've always been fascinated with marine geography and how deep things are. I was spellbound by the Tsunami, for example, by the actual maps. There is just something about the unseen bottom of the sea that has always fascinated me, how deep is it. [Joan Didion]