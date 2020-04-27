World Veterinary Day is observed globally to recognise the contributions of veterinarians in the field of healthcare and medical science. Contributions of vets celebrated globally on 25 April, this year's theme is environmental protection.

The welfare of animals is intrinsically related to the well-being of human beings and the ecosystem. Apart from pets, vets also look after cattle and animals kept in zoos. The World Veterinary Association (WVA) started celebrating the day in the year 2000.

WVA is the world's largest family of veterinarians and aims at providing a "common voice" for all the veterinary doctors across the globe. The World Veterinary Day is celebrated annually on the last Saturday of April. This year, it will fall on 25 April. The WVA and the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) come up with a theme every year to create awareness on the importance of vets.