World Water Day 2021- All about Water

What is the world Water Day?

Every year, on 22 March World Water day is celebrated since 1993. It focuses on the significance of fresh water. On this day, awareness is raised about water shortage; nearing 2.2 billion people are living without proper access to safe drinking water. To tackle the global water crisis, this day raises awareness about how severe the problem is, this is a small step but it can empower and change our lives.

World Water Day 2021-Theme

For the year 2021, theme for world water day is valuing water. The above theme helps recognize the crucial role a healthy ecosystem has to play, so that it can maintain enough water supply with no report of shortage anywhere in the world.

History of World Water Day

March 22 was formally proposed in Agenda 21 of the 1992 UN Conference on Environment and Development in Rio de Janeiro. In the same year, during the month of December, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution wherein it declared March 22nd as World Day for Water.

Some of the favorite Slogans to Save Water

• Save water ,it will save you

• Conserve water, Conserve life

• It takes a lot of blue to stay green

• A drop of water is worth more than a sack of gold to a thirsty man

• Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink

What is Project Dhara?

Two students have taken an environmental initiative in India; their aim is to work towards alleviating twin issues pollution as well as water scarcity.

How Severe is Water Problem?

As per UN, nearing 4 billion people experience severe water shortage for about one month each year and nearing 1.6 billion people, that is almost equivalent to one-fourth of world's population face problems in accessing safe, clean and fresh water supply.

What is the Objective of World Water Day?

The objective of world water day is to focus attention on the significance of fresh water as well as support sustainable and efficient management of fresh water resources. Everyone must take this day as an opportunity to learn more about issues relating to water and tell others about saving water and conserve life. And lastly take necessary action to save every drop of water and make a difference.

A Few Ways to Save Water at Home

• Take shower for five minutes or less

• Turn off the tap while washing your hands or while brushing your teeth

• Install a water saving Toilet flush system

• Close taps properly

• Fix leaking taps, Pipes and Toilet.

• Wash only when you have full loads of laundry

• When it is raining switch off the sprinkler system.