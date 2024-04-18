Yoga Poses That Help Get Relief from Lower Back Pain and Stiffness

Yoga is the perfect remedy for your back pain! Many people find relief from their back pain and the stress that comes with it by practicing yoga, a mind-body therapy. By striking the right poses, you can strengthen your body while also relaxing.

You can improve your body awareness just by doing a short yoga practice every day. By doing so, you will be able to identify areas of imbalance and tension. You can become more balanced and in harmony with yourself by making use of this awareness and yoga practice.

Certain yoga positions, such as the cat-cow, lotus, and triangle poses, have the potential to alleviate back pain by strengthening and relaxing the muscles.

Yoga poses for back pain

Cat-cow pose

This gentle, easy backbend stretches and mobilises the spine. This pose also stretches the torso, shoulders, and neck. The muscles worked in this aasana are the erector spinae, rectus abdominis, triceps, serratus anterior, and gluteus maximus.

To do this:

Get on all fours.

Place your wrists beneath your shoulders, and your knees beneath your hips.

Balance your weight evenly across all four points.

Inhale while looking up and allowing your stomach to drop towards the mat.

Exhale while tucking your chin into your chest, drawing your navel towards your spine, and arching your spine to the ceiling.

Maintain body awareness while performing this movement.

Concentrate on identifying and releasing tension in your body.

Continue this fluid movement for at least one minute.

Downward-facing dog pose



Practicing this pose can help with back pain and sciatica. It aids in the correction of physical imbalances and the development of strength. The muscles worked in this aasana are the hamstrings, deltoids, gluteus maximus, triceps, and quadriceps.

To do this:

Get on all fours.

Align your hands under your wrists and your knees under your hips.

Tuck your toes under, lift your knees, and press your hands together.

Bring your sitting bones up to the ceiling.

Maintain a slight bend in your knees, and extend your spine and tailbone.

Keep your heels just off the ground.

Press firmly into your hands.

Spread your weight evenly across both sides of your body, paying special attention to the position of your hips and shoulders.

Keep your head in line with your upper arms, or tuck your chin in slightly.

Hold this pose for up to one minute.

Extended triangle pose



This classic standing posture stretches your back, hips, and groin while strengthening your shoulders, chest, and legs. The muscles worked in this aasana are latissimus dorsi, internal oblique, gluteus maximus & medius, hamstrings, and quadriceps.

To do this:

From standing, walk your feet about 4 feet apart.

Turn your right toes to face forward and your left toes out at an angle.

Lift your arms parallel to the floor, palms facing down.

Tilt forward and hinge at your right hip, bringing your arm and torso forward.

Bring your hand to your leg, a yoga block, or the floor.

Extend your left arm up to the ceiling.

Look upward, forward, or downward.

Hold this pose for up to one minute.

Repeat on the other side.

Sphinx pose



This gentle backbend strengthens the spine and buttocks. It stretches the chest, shoulders, and abdomen. It may also help reduce stress. The muscles worked in this aasana are the erector spinae, gluteal muscles, pectoralis major, trapezius, and latissimus dorsi.

To do this:

Lie on your stomach, legs extended behind you.

Exercise the muscles in your lower back, buttocks, and thighs.

Bring your elbows under your shoulders, forearms on the floor, and your palms facing down.

Slowly lift your upper body and head.

To support your back, gently lift and engage your lower abdominal muscles.

Lift up through your spine and out through the crown of your head, not into your lower back.

Keep your gaze straight ahead as you fully relax in this pose but remain active and engaged.

Hold this pose for up to 5 minutes.

Cobra pose



This gentle backbend stretches the abdomen, chest, and shoulders. Practicing this pose strengthens your spine and may relieve sciatica. The muscles worked in this aasana are the hamstrings, gluteus maximus, deltoids, triceps, and serratus anterior.

To do this:

Lie on your stomach, hands under your shoulders, fingers facing forward.

Draw your arms tightly against your chest. Do not allow your elbows to extend to the side.

Lift your head, chest, and shoulders slowly by pressing your hands together.

Lift partway, halfway, or all the way up.

Maintain a slight bend in the elbows.

To deepen the pose, allow your head to drop back.

Exhale and return to your mat.

Bring your arms to your sides and rest your head.

Slowly move your hips from side to side to relieve tension in your lower back.

Are you all set to try these yogasanas? Hail yoga for health!