Zachary Ray, Shreya Bhattacharya collaborates for ‘Chasing the Sun’

Boston-born musician Zachary Ray, who developed a passion for music and singing at a young age, has long been dedicated to the craft. After studying vocal performance and music business at Berklee College of Music, Ray’s journey took him to India, where he spent over a decade immersed in the music industry and education sector. His work included teaching and training aspiring musicians, collaborating with institutions like the Global Music Institute in Delhi and the Calcutta School of Music.

Ray’s time in India was not just about education; he also became deeply involved in the Indian indie music scene. Performing across cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and Nagpur, Ray worked closely with a range of Indian artists, helping to promote and develop talent beyond the traditional Bollywood sound. He passionately believes that India’s musical talent runs deep and is now being recognized on the global stage. In recent years, Ray has returned to songwriting and recording, collaborating with international artists such as Jody McBrayer (Avalon), Nathan Walters (PlusOne), Angie Miller (Zealyn), and Brandon Bee, as well as Indian artists like Geet Sagar, Siddharth Basrur, and Avishek Dey. Among these collaborations, his work with vocalist Shreya Bhattacharya stands out.

Shreya Bhattacharya, a graduate of the Swarnabhoomi Academy of Music, is celebrated for her versatile singing techniques, ranging from jazz and R&B to gospel and Western classical. Her performances, often revisiting and rearranging tracks by artists like Robert Glasper, Thundercat, and Mary J. Blige, have made her a prominent voice in Mumbai’s jazz scene.

Over the past two years, Ray and Bhattacharya have been working together on electro-pop songs, culminating in the creation of their upcoming EP. One of their tracks, "Chasing the Sun," exemplifies their collaborative spirit. Ray initially conceived the song's lyrics and melody, which he then refined with Bhattacharya. The duo recorded the track at Island City Studios in Mumbai, with Hersh Desai handling the final production, mixing, and mastering.This collaboration not only highlights the organic creative process but also underscores the vibrant indie music scene in India, showcasing the depth and diversity of talent in the country.