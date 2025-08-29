ZEE5 brings Tamil hit ‘Maaman’ to Telugu and Kannada audiences

India’s leading homegrown OTT platform, ZEE5, is adding festive cheer this Vinayaka Chavithi by premiering the recent Tamil blockbuster Maaman in Telugu and Kannada. After its Tamil release on August 8, the film received an overwhelming response from audiences, and now, viewers across languages can enjoy this emotional family drama exclusively on ZEE5 from August 27.

Directed by Prashanth Pandiyaraj, Maaman features Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi in lead roles. The story follows Inba (Soori), who shares an unbreakable bond with his sister Girija’s son, Laddu. However, his marriage with Rekha (Aishwarya Lekshmi) is tested when Laddu’s mischief begins to cause tensions in their lives. The film’s heart lies in how Inba navigates the challenges of family, relationships, and reconciliation.

Alongside the leads, the film boasts a strong supporting cast including Rajkiran, Swasika, Baba Bhaskar, Master Prageeth Sivan, Bala Saravanan, and others. Penned by Soori himself with a screenplay by Pandiyaraj, the film is enriched by Hesham Abdul Wahab’s soulful music. Produced by K. Kumar under Sri Kumaran Films, Maaman combines touching emotions with compelling storytelling. Audiences can now celebrate the festive season by streaming Maaman in Telugu and Kannada, only on ZEE5.