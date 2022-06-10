777 Charlie Movie Twitter Review: A beautiful travel saga of Dharma and his beloved Charlie
777 Charlie is a 2022 Indian Kannada-language adventure comedy-drama film directed by Kiranraj K. fans call it as A beautiful travel saga of Dharma and his beloved Charlie
Live Updates
- 10 Jun 2022 8:38 AM GMT
The narrative of Dharmaraj and Charlie will undoubtedly astonish the public with its unusual plot and will undoubtedly take them on an emotional journey.
- 10 Jun 2022 8:37 AM GMT
Just watched #777Charlie .What to tell , everything that a cinema can provide as been given .Stupendous experience especially climax it was divine . Just what people to experience this in theaters. Thanks to @rakshitshetty @Kiranraj61 @karthiksubbaraj pic.twitter.com/TCdawSWBn5— Rajesh (@Rajesh93651270) June 10, 2022
- 10 Jun 2022 8:28 AM GMT
#777Charlie No words to explain...@rakshitshetty just lived in that character #Dharma ...@Kiranraj61 Yen guru direction.u...#777Charlie ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cDlmseSEBO— ꜱᴀɪɴᴀᴛʜ ᴅᴇᴠᴀᴅɪɢᴀ (@saidevadiga) June 10, 2022
- 10 Jun 2022 8:27 AM GMT
#777Charlie is the best dog movie till date. You laugh, you cry and finally you will learn the real meaning of unconditional love. @rakshitshetty never fails to impress us.— Jagadish (@jagadishvg123) June 10, 2022
- 10 Jun 2022 8:25 AM GMT
Blockbuster barking all over... 💥#777Charlie is ruling all hearts...— UPDATES KOTTA ⭐ (@updateskotta) June 10, 2022
- 10 Jun 2022 8:25 AM GMT
@rakshitshetty Yen Madidira Sir Movie Na 🔥— Vijay MN (@NameIsVijayMN) June 10, 2022
VFX Nalli Edit Madi Huli,Simha Akondu Madodu Alla Sir Movie Andre
- 10 Jun 2022 7:37 AM GMT
I think it's fair for makers of #777Charlie to try their luck in hindi belt specially after the success of #KGF2 but they've to understand that it's a risk & it could backfire, #Vikram worked in south but is a DISASTER in hindi belt maybe coz Overdose of anything is bad...— Sunny 3.O (@Sunny3_O) June 10, 2022
- 10 Jun 2022 7:32 AM GMT
#777Charlie 4.25/5. Another gold standard film from Kannada Cinema— CELLULOID_UPDATES (@celluloid_updat) June 10, 2022
Man-Dog bonding is a popular film genre in the West. This team has delivered a beauty in this space
Dog #Charlie & @rakshitshetty compete for the acting honors
Music @nobinpaul & visuals - superb👌@Kiranraj61
- 10 Jun 2022 7:30 AM GMT
Watched #777charlie yesterday. Surreal experience. @rakshitshetty is the best, have given his heart. Marvelous acting. @Kiranraj61 probably one of the finest directors currently the Kannada industry has. Kaliyuga Dharmaraja's journey to heaven lead by Charlie is ♥️— Sathwik Kuncham(ಸಾತ್ವಿಕ್ ಕುಂಚಮ್) (@sathwikAkuncham) June 10, 2022
- 10 Jun 2022 7:20 AM GMT
#777charlie #movie released today some dogs are watching it in theatre @rakshitshetty @Kiranraj61 I wish this should be a blockbuster— sesha naidu (@sardaarbobby) June 10, 2022
